Netflix To $210? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • Piper Sandler cut The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS price target from $430 to $410. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.1% to $296.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark lowered Western Digital Corporation WDC price target from $85 to $65. Western Digital shares fell 3.4% to $43.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $115 to $72. Micron shares slipped 4.9% to $52.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $52 to $43. Walgreens shares dropped 0.1% to $37.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities reduced Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $300 to $210. Netflix shares fell 0.8% to $173.54 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Renalytix Plc RNLX price target from $30 to $15. Renalytix shares fell 38.3% to close at $2.45 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc cut SBA Communications Corporation SBAC price target from $393 to $367. SBA Communications shares fell 2.2% to $313.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS from $21 to $7. Talaris Therapeutics shares fell 36.8% to close at $4.51 on Thursday.
  • Stifel lowered price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE from $176 to $142. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares fell 1% to close at $59.66 on Thursday.
  • Barclays reduced the price target on Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK from $220 to $200. Verisk Analytics shares rose 1% to close at $173.09 on Thursday.

Benzinga

