First Lidl Store in Baltimore

The European discount store Lidl is coming to Baltimore .

The store is known for its discounted grocery store prices and it’s “household essentials.”

They will be opening in just two weeks on July 13 in the Northwood Shopping Center across from the Morgan State University campus.

There are already 19 stores across Maryland, but this will be the first one in Baltimore City.

The grand opening will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony just before doors open at 8 am. The store is advising everyone to get there early because the first 100 customers will be given a gift card with a mystery amount on it. Customers could receive anywhere from 5 to 100 dollars to spend at the store. But the gifts do not stop there.

Several giveaways will be happening during the day including free samples, “Lidl swag” and even more gifts. Lidl is already considered a discounted store, but they are going to be offering deals that will only be available during the grand opening. Customers can also expect some great music while they are shopping. Grand opening will end at 9:00pm when the store closes.

