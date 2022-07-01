ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPAC Northern Lights Amends Unit Purchase Agreement To Extend Outside Date

By Vuk Zdinjak
 4 days ago
Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. NLIT, a special purpose acquisition company, has amended that certain unit purchase agreement, dated February 11, 2022, by and among the company, 5AK, LLC, the company's sponsor, SHF, LLC d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial, a Colorado limited liability company, SHF Holding Co., LLC, a Colorado limited liability company and the sole member of the target, and Partner Colorado Credit Union, a Colorado corporation and the sole member of the seller, to extend the date by which the transactions contemplated thereby had to be consummated from June 30, 2022 until July 29, 2022, with the ability for the deadline to be extended through August 31, 2022. The extension of the outside date will provide the company with additional time to complete the business combination as it awaits regulatory approval.

The business combination was approved by the company's stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on June 28, 2022. Stockholders who previously submitted redemption requests in connection with the closing of the business combination may request that such redemption requests be reversed by contacting the company's transfer agent, continental stock transfer & trust company. To the extent there are any material changes to the business combination as approved by the company's stockholders, the company will resolicit proxies.

