Where Was The Deep End of The Ocean Filmed?

With Adam Wingard in the director’s chair, ‘Blair Witch’ is an eerily claustrophobic and amply scary 2016 found-footage horror movie. The film marks the fifth installment in the life of the franchise. Although thematically, the movie is a direct sequel to the first movie. The story follows James, the brother of Heather from the 1999 film, ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ unearthing a YouTube video sighting his sister, who disappeared while researching the myth. With Lisa, Ashley, and Peter, James heads to the small town of Burkittsville in Maryland to unravel the mystery. Following its release, the film garnered praise from critics and audiences thanks to its refreshing scare tactics and a talented cast ensemble. However, you must be eager to know whether there is some objective truth behind the movie or behind the myth of the Blair Witch as a whole. Is there a grain of truth in the spook? Let us find out!

