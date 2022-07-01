Wausau Legion baseball snags walk-off win over Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Bryce Heil doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to deliver the Wausau Legion baseball team to a 6-5 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night at Athletic Park.

Wausau is now 11-7 overall and remains in first place in the Wisconsin Valley Legion League with a 7-1 record. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the league.

Wausau scored three times in the first inning to take a quick lead and Wisconsin Rapids chipped away, eventually tying the game at 5-5 after two runs scored on an error in the top of the seventh.

Carson Gunderson, Cole Ladick and Caden Sengbusch each had two hits for Wisconsin Rapids.

Cole Osness and Jacob Hamann both had two hits and two RBI, and Heil had two hits and drove in one for Wausau.

Wisconsin Rapids hosts Merrill on Friday, while Wausau will compete in the Stevens Point Firecracker Tournament from Friday through Sunday.

Bulldogs 6, Rangers 5

Wisconsin Rapids 011 100 2 – 5 10 2

Wausau 310 001 1 – 6 7 2

WP:

Dylan Ackermann. LP: Caden Sengbusch.

SO: Jordan Tibbetts (6 inn.) 4, Sengbusch (2/3 inn.) 1; Nate Woehlert (4 1/3 inn.) 2, Ackermann (2 2/3 inn.) 7. BB: Tibbetts 3, Sengbusch 0; Woehlert 1, Ackermann 1.

Top hitters: WR, Carson Gunderson 2×3; Sengbusch 2×4, 3B; Cole Ladick 2×4. WAU, Cole Osness 2×4, 3B, 2 RBI; Bryce Heil 2×3, 2B, RBI; Jacob Hamann 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 9-4, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Wausau 11-7, 7-1 WVLL.