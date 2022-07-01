ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Wausau Legion baseball snags walk-off win over Wisconsin Rapids

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgj2Y_0gRzx8Ax00

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Bryce Heil doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to deliver the Wausau Legion baseball team to a 6-5 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night at Athletic Park.

Wausau is now 11-7 overall and remains in first place in the Wisconsin Valley Legion League with a 7-1 record. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the league.

Wausau scored three times in the first inning to take a quick lead and Wisconsin Rapids chipped away, eventually tying the game at 5-5 after two runs scored on an error in the top of the seventh.

Carson Gunderson, Cole Ladick and Caden Sengbusch each had two hits for Wisconsin Rapids.

Cole Osness and Jacob Hamann both had two hits and two RBI, and Heil had two hits and drove in one for Wausau.

Wisconsin Rapids hosts Merrill on Friday, while Wausau will compete in the Stevens Point Firecracker Tournament from Friday through Sunday.

Bulldogs 6, Rangers 5

Wisconsin Rapids 011 100 2 – 5 10 2

Wausau 310 001 1 – 6 7 2

WP:

Dylan Ackermann. LP: Caden Sengbusch.

SO: Jordan Tibbetts (6 inn.) 4, Sengbusch (2/3 inn.) 1; Nate Woehlert (4 1/3 inn.) 2, Ackermann (2 2/3 inn.) 7. BB: Tibbetts 3, Sengbusch 0; Woehlert 1, Ackermann 1.

Top hitters: WR, Carson Gunderson 2×3; Sengbusch 2×4, 3B; Cole Ladick 2×4. WAU, Cole Osness 2×4, 3B, 2 RBI; Bryce Heil 2×3, 2B, RBI; Jacob Hamann 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 9-4, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Wausau 11-7, 7-1 WVLL.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 1, 2022

Suzanne “Sue” R. Zunker, age 70, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Wausau Manor Health Services, Wausau. She was born on February 29, 1952, daughter of the late Fritz and Orva (Borchardt) Zunker. Sue grew up on a farm in the town of Stettin. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1970, and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a youth counselor and later as a social worker for Lincoln Hills School in Irma.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point planetarium offers programs in July

STEVENS POINT – You can journey to a few cool planets and stars this summer at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. Shows for all ages will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., with special youth-focused programs on a select Monday at 6:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Face coverings are encouraged.
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Merrill, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: C&D Hospitality

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Special Feature: ‘Celebrate Wausau’ honors the city’s 150-year history

2022 is a banner year for Wausau, marking its 150-year anniversary and presenting a unique opportunity to honor the city’s past, present and future. A lot has happened since 1848, when George Stephens came to survey the area. From the first mill established on the Wisconsin River to the first county fair, first telephone company, the first Hmong families arriving in the city, the establishment of Wausau Events and the first Wausau-based World Cup Kayak Races, there is a great deal to be proud of. In that vein, ‘Celebrate Wausau’ is a year-long series of happenings that commemorate the sesquicentennial. Throughout the year, Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Executive Assistant Jean Frankel have worked closely with the Marathon County Historical Society, Wausau Events Executive Director Ali Aderholdt and members of the public to hold events that detail the city’s rich history. The Historical Society has provided detailed information on the city’s past and developed monthly programs geared toward the sesquicentennial, while Wausau Events helped plan a community celebration that will be held July 23. The day-long event features a “parade through time,” leading participants on a chronological history lesson that culminates with a fantastic party at Marathon Park.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Wausau Legion#Rbi#Wr
WausauPilot

Wausau VA Clinic Opens

The Wausau VA Clinic is now open at its new location at 1105 East Grand Avenue in Rothschild. The new clinic space is more than four times larger than the old facility. That means they will be able to serve more Veterans with an expanded set of health care services. A listing of the available services can be viewed on their website https://www.va.gov/tomah-health-care/locations/wausau-va-clinic/
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Know Your Legal Rights: Drinking and boating

For many people, summer in Wisconsin goes hand in hand with being out on the water, and alcohol is often involved. Even though relaxing on a boat with a drink might sound like the perfect way to stay cool, you could find yourself taking the heat for breaking the law if you’re not responsible. Here’s what recreational boaters need to know:
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Three road projects coming up in Wausau

WAUSAU – The city of Wausau has announced three road construction projects beginning July 7 on Grand Avenue, Sixth Street and Bridge Street. Grand Avenue, at the Kent Street intersection, will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction. The lane closures will shift periodically to accommodate. the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Several injured, one arrested in UTV crash

An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Judicare now Judicare Legal Aid

WAUSAU – For over 56 years, Wisconsin Judicare Inc. has been at the forefront of increasing access to justice for low-income people in northern Wisconsin. In June 2022, Wisconsin Judicare transitioned to Judicare Legal Aid and launched into a new era of serving northern Wisconsin and Native Americans statewide.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Historical Society readies for July’s History Speaks, History Chats

WAUSAU – In the early years of the city of Wausau’s existence, one poetic observer described the young city as being “conscious of a brilliant future.” From Wausau’s origins as a lumbering spot on the Big Bull Falls to becoming one of Wisconsin’s centers of industry, culture, and history – this program looks at the 150 years of history since Wausau became a city. Learn how generations of Wausauites worked to make that bright future a reality.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy