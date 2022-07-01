City Police Reminder About Fireworks

JAMESTOWN – Illegal dumping of garbage is an increasing problem within the City of Jamestown, with local leaders pushing for action to combat the issue. Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk says rising trash and debris are plaguing city streets. “We’ve got our plummet and blight activities, so our...
A Westfield man is facing a criminal mischief charge after an altercation in the town of Westfield early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 6 am. They arrested 25-year-old Andrew Harris for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Wyoming County, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is facing charges after a traffic stop - involving a tractor. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies say Ronald A. Townsend, 70, was seen driving his tractor from Tops in Warsaw back to his home. Deputies say he has a revoked driver's license...
CHAUTAUQUA LAKE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol is credited with rescuing boaters who ran a ground while on Chautauqua Lake over the holiday weekend. Deputies responded to assist a boater that became grounded in a shallow area near the Village of Celoron on Sunday. Sheriff’s...
As the city of Dunkirk prepares for its fireworks tonight, Dunkirk Police are advising motorists that the City Pier and Boat Launch will be closed at Lake Shore Drive to vehicular traffic starting at 5 pm. Police are encouraging motorists to use Central Avenue, Main Street, Brigham Road and South Roberts Road after the fireworks display ends.
A traffic stop early Sunday on I-86 in the Falconer area resulted in drug charges against two Allegany County residents. State Police in Jamestown pulled over a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Bruce Button of Wellsville for traffic violations just after 12:15 AM. Button was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests, and while troopers conducted inventory on the vehicle, they found a cylinder containing crystal meth and a smoking device containing methamphetamine residue. Troopers then arrested the passenger, 55-year-old Lisa Jordan, also of Wellsville. Button and Jordan were charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and are scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court in August.
COLDSPRING – Two teenagers were killed during a crash in Cattaraugus County on Sunday. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle accident happened on West Perimeter Road in the Town of Coldspring around 2:30 p.m. Two male teens, a 16-year-old and 19-year-old, were pronounced dead at the...
JAMESTOWN – Officers with the Jamestown Police Department are cracking down on gun involved crime. In fact, an ongoing initiative has resulted in 25 related arrests in the last week. Local law enforcement are taking part in what’s known as a Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative using “Problem-Oriented...
Area state police responded to the following calls:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, July 3, around 9:58 p.m., on State Route 208, near its intersection with State Route 36, in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police say the operator of a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer was determined to be...
Police agencies in Chautauqua County are participating in a statewide campaign against impaired driving during the 4th of July holiday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's office reported at least three DWI-related arrests from early Sunday morning through early Monday morning. A traffic stop on Route 430 in the town of Ellery...
Firefighters were called out for a fire in Port Allegany early Tuesday morning. Reports say that an alarm was pulled around 3:45 AM for an abandoned trailer on Lower Grimes Road, about half a mile from Route 6. Some reports say that the fire may have been a controlled burn.
Downtown Olean was host to two small, quiet, abortion protests Sunday afternoon. A lone anti-abortion protester was confronted with a group of about a dozen pro-abortion protesters at Lincoln Park shortly after one in the afternoon. The anti-abortion protester relocated to in front of the First National building on the other side of the intersection.
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was injured on Sunday around noon when his motorcycle collided with an unsecured kayak that fell off a trailer. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County, on Sunday, July 3, around 11:44 a.m.
A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed into another at the intersection of Wehrle Drive and Transit Road.
A Salamanca fugitive was arrested on a bench warrant in Chautauqua county. 23 year old Hannah L John was arrested by Sherriff’s Deputies and Jamestown police in the town of Randolph on Wednesday. She was transferred to Salamanca police for outstanding warrants.
RANDOLPH – A fundraiser has been launched to help cover funeral expenses for a 16-year-old who was killed during a weekend crash in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle accident happened on West Perimeter Road in the Town of Coldspring around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase. Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m. Wells led police on the […]
On July 2nd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Megan Truver, 28, of Bemus Point, for Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Chautauqua County Deputies and State Troopers responded to an address in Bemus Point for a report of a domestic dispute. Responding officers attempted...
