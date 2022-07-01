The Biggest Deals at Walmart in July

While shopping may not be your greatest priority during summer, there are inevitably going to be some season-specific items that clamor for your attention. Not to mention, big retailers like Walmart incentivize shopping by offering special deals before and after Fourth of July that are almost as good as Black Friday.

Check out these 10 fantastic July deals at Walmart.

Lenovo CB 3 14" With Headset Bundle -- $129

Don't wait for back-to-school sales to capitalize on great deals on a laptop. If you work from home, or have a child who needs access to a computer, you can score this lightweight Lenovo chrome book, with attached headset bundle, for less than $150 in July.

Pit Boss Portable Tabletop Pellet Grill, Copper -- $197

It's one thing to break out the grill at home for a tasty evening meal that doesn't require turning on a hot oven. It's a whole other pleasure to be able to take your grill on the go , for camping, RV travel, or just over to a friend's house. Now you can have your favorite BBQ wherever you are!

Best Choice Products 28in Propane Gas Fire Pit Table -- $199.99

Summer evenings are for sitting outside, enjoying a cold beverage, good company and tasty food. With warm weather making it possible to stay outdoors into the evening, the only thing missing is a crackling fire to sit beside. Walmart offers this stylish, functional and affordable gas fire pit table to add ambience to your outdoor experience.

Summer Waves Dark Double Rattan Quick Set Pool -- $138

Many of us dream of having a pool to keep hot, busy kids entertained, yet the costs of putting in an actual in-ground pool are remarkably prohibitive for many. Walmart offers this 15-foot Double Rattan pool that's big enough for adults and kids to cool off in, and won't require either renovation or a huge payment.

JVC 33" Soundbar With Subwoofer -- $49

When it's time for hanging out with friends, do you enjoy playing DJ, pumping out tunes that make any gathering feel like a party? Speakers and sound systems can cost hundreds of dollars, but at Walmart you can purchase this JVC 33-inch, 115-watt soundbar with subwoofer for less than $50.

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7+ Purple Bundle -- $49

The digital age of photography is convenient, but there's just something special about good old fashioned film that many photography lovers -- adults and kids alike -- still love to get their hands on. Fujifilm has brought back the Polaroid-style camera, but made it even easier, and cuter, than before.

You can get your photo fix with this Instax Mini purple camera bundle for less than $50. It makes a great birthday present or fun way to keep friends and kids entertained at summer parties.

Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs -- $168

Even if you're not a big kitchen gadget person, you can't deny the fun and ease of being able to make your own ice cream right in your own home, without the need for vigorous stirring. Ninja , known for its high performance blenders, makes the act of ice cream making as simple as touching a button.

Shark Navigator Liftaway Upright Vacuum -- $95

No matter the season, the one thing you can reliably count on is the need to clean. Dirt doesn't take the summer off, and now you won't have to avoid cleaning with a great deal on this Shark brand upright vacuum.

ZENY 38" New Beginners Acoustic Guitar With Case, Strap, Tuner and Pick -- $41.48

Is there a budding musician in your life? You don't have to wait for the school year, or seek out pricey lessons, to encourage them to play. Get your little music learner started on a Zeny new beginners acoustic guitar , which comes with a case, strap, tuner and pick.

16 in 1 Hair Clippers, USB Rechargeable Cordless Haircut Groomer Kit -- $35.99

Keep your whole family's locks in sleek condition with this home grooming set that includes a wet/dry rechargeable clipper with attachments for beard, nose, and ear. It packs up neatly for travel, too.

