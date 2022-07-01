ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Admitted She ‘Felt Threatened’ By Some Things Her Career Brought Into Her Life

Lady Gaga is one of the most famous faces on the planet. The singer achieved fame at the turn of the 2010s and has managed to hold that fame. While her life might seem picture-perfect given the wealth, fame, and talent, Gaga paints a different story. The actor said she underwent a dark period in her life and admitted she “felt threatened” by things her career brought into her life.

Lady Gaga | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Lady Gaga doesn’t love being famous

Being famous comes with its perks but also carries a huge price. It means a lack of privacy, and sometimes celebrities get bullied endlessly by strangers, which can take a toll on anyone. Gaga has been vocal about what fame means to her and why she hates it .

Gaga busted into the scene in 2008 and became known for her music and over-the-top dramatic fashion choices. As she grew older, she dialed down the antics and shifted her focus to acting, but that larger-than-life persona she created is what many of her fans have engraved into their minds.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dEDzZwz9aU0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The singer once told CBS that once she leaves her house, she is aware that she isn’t “free” anymore. “As soon as I go into the world, I belong in a way to everyone else.” She spoke about how many people think it’s OK to stalk her, but she can’t call the police on them.

The singer has also said, according to Yahoo , that being famous is isolating as she no longer has the capability of meeting people. “Although surreal, happy, and also hard, I’m most touched that the veil behind the aura of my family reveals that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be. It’s lonely, it’s isolating, and it’s very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you’re viewed by people.”

Lady Gaga ‘felt threatened’ by the pace of life and her career

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d3QXEg_41Ak?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Gaga dropped her much-anticipated album Chromatica in 2020 to positive reception. The album delved into weighty issues such as trauma recovery and mental illness. The singer spoke to PEOPLE in 2020 to promote her new book, which she worked on with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

Gaga revealed that she used music to pull her out of a dark place.

“I used to wake up in the morning, and I would realize I was Lady Gaga. And then I became very depressed and sad, and I didn’t want to be myself. I felt threatened by the things my career brought into my life and the pace of my life.”

The Grammy award winner has been vocal about not working through her trauma and instead focusing on music. She told the outlet that before starting work on the new album, she struggled with fibromyalgia and PTSD.

“I spent a lot of time in a sort of catatonic state of just not wanting to do anything. And then I finally slowly started to make music and tell my story through my record.” Gaga hopes to use her Born This Way Foundation and her new book to “create highways from heart to heart” to hold empathy and compassion so everyone’s resilience can be celebrated.

Lady Gaga has had an impressive career

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yg6oWjIAB6g?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Looking back at Gaga’s rise to fame and her career , it’s easy to see how stressful and high-pressure it can all be. The singer rose to prominence after her debut studio album The Fame dropped. The album contained chart-toppers like “Poker Face” and “Just Dance” that helped Gaga establish her vocal presence and ability.

Her albums have topped the US Billboard 200. The singer has also ventured into acting, and her talent has shone through, winning her numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, an Academy Award, a Grammy, and a BAFTA. She is also one of the bestselling music artists in the world, selling 124 million records as of 2014.

RELATED: Why Loving People ‘So Much’ Has Become Difficult for Lady Gaga

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

