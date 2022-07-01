ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Dad of 23-year-old 'Minecraft' YouTuber reads out his final message to fans in video announcing his death

By Sinéad Baker,Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Technoblade's father in his video announcing his son's death.

YouTube/Technoblade

  • The father of a 23-year-old YouTuber with 11 million followers announced his son died from cancer.
  • He said Technoblade, who made gaming videos, asked him to read out a final message to his followers.
  • "If you're watching this, I am dead. So let's sit down and have one final chat," the message said.

A 23-year-old YouTuber has died from cancer, his father announced on his channel on July 1.

Technoblade, who has more than 11 million followers, livestreamed and played "Minecraft" in his videos.

His father read a farewell message from him on the channel, and said his son was "the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for."

In the video, titled "so long nerds," the YouTuber's father said his son wrote his followers a message and asked his father to read it to them.

The message said, "Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. So let's sit down and have one final chat."

Watch the video here:

He revealed that his real name was Alex, though he had previously led followers to believe that his name was Dave.

He also said that the money raised from selling merch would fund his siblings going to college if they chose to do so.

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life."

Technoblade revealed his cancer diagnosis in an August 2021 video. He said he had experienced pain in his right arm, and thought it was an injury from frequent gaming. He said he then learned that he had cancer.

Gaming news website Dot Esports reported that weeks after he received his diagnosis, Technoblade helped raise over $323,000 for cancer research through a "Minecraft" gameplay livestream, where he urged fans to donate to him so he could pass the money on to charity.

According to his YouTube page, Technoblade launched his channel in October 2013, and has consistently uploaded footage of himself video games, individually and with other creators, particularly on "Minecraft," a popular video game among streamers.

His channel has gained at least 300,000 subscribers since his death was revealed, surpassing 11 million on July 1.

In the past, Technoblade has filmed videos in collaboration with prominent members of the gaming community, such as Daniel Robert Middleton, whose YouTube username is DanTDM and who has 26.1 million subscribers, and Dream , a creator whose full name is unknown, and who has 29.4 million subscribers.

In Technoblade's videos, the YouTuber never showed his face, and consistently used an avatar that looked like a pig who was wearing a yellow crown.

Following the announcement of his death, fans have made tribute art alluding to the avatar's crown, with captions like, "rest in peace, King," and "rest well, king."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

Authuran
4d ago

Technoblade never dies, may you rest in peace king... An inspiration for a whole generation

Reply
4
