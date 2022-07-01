ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

New $60 million health services, public health center coming for Stanislaus County

By Ken Carlson
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvbjI_0gRzvQEc00

In the last five years or so, it looked like Stanislaus County would be moving its Health Services Agency away from its longtime home at 830 Scenic Drive.

But county leaders have concluded the best place for building a 55,000-square-foot health services administrative center is the old county hospital site on Scenic Drive.

Early this week, the county Board of Supervisors approved moving forward with demolition of dilapidated buildings at the Scenic campus — a job that could cost $10.3 million by itself.

The county plan calls for constructing the new building on Scenic for health services administration, support staff and public health programs.

The estimated project cost is between $56.9 million and $69.3 million when the demolition costs are included.

County hospital facilities at the Scenic campus date back as far as the 1930s. Some locals refer to the complex as the “county hospital,” even though the former Stanislaus Medical Center closed in 1997.

County health services and public health staff have used the former hospital buildings for offices and other needs. The Health Services Agency has overseen primary care and specialty medical clinics for tens of thousands of low-income county residents and downsized in 2019 when clinics in Ceres, Turlock and Hughson were outsourced to nonprofit health providers.

A major water leak in a main building in 2016 prompted the county to move staff from the Scenic campus to the County Center III complex off Oakdale Road. Today, public health staff and administrative offices are at four locations in Modesto and Salida.

The building project would again consolidate services at the Scenic campus. The county’s Paradise Medical Office, on Paradise Road, McHenry Medical Office, on Woodrow Avenue, and the Family and Pediatric Health Center, on Scenic Drive, will remain at their current locations.

Mary Ann Lilly, county health services managing director, told supervisors this week that other facility failures have occurred at the antiquated Scenic campus, and only a couple weeks ago, a sinkhole created a safety hazard.

Lilly said a new administrative building should help with recruiting and retaining professional staff.

Supervisors agreed the dilapidated buildings on Scenic are beyond repair.

“We have run out of duct tape and bailing wire,” county board chairman Terry Withrow said, adding that he is eager to see a final budget and designs for the building project.

The county has a list of nine buildings that would be demolished, such as the Central Unit, three buildings with former patient rooms, a former public health building, a business office and a warehouse. The county expects to run into abatement issues for asbestos and other hazardous materials in the older structures.

In addition, crews will have to deal with a spaghetti-like network of underground utilities, county staff said.

Private development was considered

County leaders considered private development options at the Scenic complex. The consulting firm Gensler Inc. did a study evaluating a commercial project and a residential development with 96 units of affordable housing.

A county staff report said the hypothetical projects did not pencil out, largely because of the high costs for demolition and extensive site improvements. The county’s cost would outweigh the prospective revenue.

The county hopes to build the administrative facility without going into debt. The board has reserved $20 million in CARES Act money and also has identified $33.4 million from Health Services Agency fund balance, public facility fees and the Tobacco Endowment.

Supervisors this week approved a $712,000 change order for Dewberry Architects to finish the programming for the facility and prepare a demolition plan.

County staff are expected to come back with a facility plan and financing strategy.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Mandatory Evacuation Zone Expanded In Amador, Warnings In Effect For Calaveras

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 9:45 p.m. State officials said the Electra Fire had grown to more than 3,900 acres in size — a nearly 900-acre jump from Tuesday morning. Despite the growth, firefighters were able to make progress by gaining 5% containment on the blaze, according to the Cal Fire. More than 1,200 structures remain threatened by the fire. So far, no structures have been destroyed. One firefighter has been injured, Cal Fire said. 6:22 p.m. Two locations in Calaveras County are acting as evacuation camping sites for those impacted by the Electra...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Electra Fire reaches 1k acres, moving southeast into Calaveras County

For updated safety and evacuation information, visit the Calaveras County Community Info Center. Update 8:56 p.m.: The Electra Fire is moving southeast towards Mokelumne Hill, Glencoe, and Rail Road Flat, prompting new evacuation orders. The San Andreas Town Hall has been designated as an evacuation center, according to the Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Affordable Housing#Asbestos#Public Health#Health Clinics#Scenic Drive#The County Hospital#Stanislaus Medical Center
benitolink.com

Students, alumni protest Hollister High School name change

Ariana Jiminez spoke to fellow students and motorists passing by the intersection. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. The name change from San Benito High School to Hollister High School by the Board of Trustees on June 27 has proven to be controversial for some alumni and current students.
HOLLISTER, CA
ABC10

Tracy's 4th of July bash at Lincoln Park: Need to Know

TRACY, Calif. — Parades, balloons, fireworks and more on the agenda for the Fourth of July in Tracy. The first part of the big bash will be hosted at Lincoln Park and kick off early in the morning with hot-air balloon rides and a pancake breakfast starting at 6 a.m.
TRACY, CA
Silicon Valley

Could this Delta island become more than cow pastures?

A natural habitat for Delta waterfowl and wildlife, and more recently grazing cattle, Jersey Island in East Contra Costa County has remained largely undeveloped for more than a hundred years. Plans are percolating, though, that could turn it into a vacation getaway with a wave pool, sandy beaches, a wildlife refuge — and more — close to home.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Illegal Fireworks Ignite Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA — There was a vegetation fire that ignited on Highway 12 near downtown Valley Springs last night that was determined to be caused by illegal fireworks, not the type labeled safe and sane. The forward progress was stopped at 1/2 acre, but it also spread to...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
morethanjustparks.com

7 BEST National Parks to Visit Near Stockton (Helpful Guide + Photos)

National Parks Near Stockton. There’s so much more to this wonderful city than the Micke Grove Zoo. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national park sites that are within a five hour drive of Stockton, California. There are 7 national park sites for you to see on your next visit.
STOCKTON, CA
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the “it” destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
LODI, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

2K+
Followers
127
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy