Roanoke home badly damaged in house fire

Details from Roanoke Fire-EMS on a late Sunday night structure fire in the 600 block of Orange Ave NE, in a hotel near the Berglund Center. Units arrived to find smoke coming from a first floor hotel room, in a portion of the hotel that was unoccupied, with some rooms boarded up. Fire damage was limited to one room and smoke damage to five hotel rooms. There were no injuries. The total cost of damages is estimated at $15,000. Upon investigation a suspect was arrested on-scene by the Roanoke City Police Department.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO