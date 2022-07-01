What Stephen Colbert Had To Say About Taco Bell's Giant Cheez-It

Carson Daly may not be quite what people tend to think of when conjuring the image of a hard-hitting news reporter – not that there's anything wrong with that. Nevertheless, the host of NBC's "The Voice" is hot on the trail of a news story, one that may affect anyone who appreciates a can of Fresca now and again and wants to know it'll be there when they reach for it. As fans of Fresca know by now, it's not guaranteed. For example, back in 2020, Fresca was in vexingly short supply because of various supply chain snafus, including a shortage of aluminum cans and a shortage of CO2.

