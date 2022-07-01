What Stephen Colbert Had To Say About Taco Bell's Giant Cheez-It

As usual, 2022's Fourth of July celebrations featured plenty of red, white, and blue, but this year, the holiday had some feeling more blue than festive. Independence Day is usually a time for hamburgers, hot dogs (and the Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest, of course) fireworks, and togetherness. However, for many Americans, the past week has dealt a whammy of bad, even devastating news, including the uncertainty of the future economy and more mass shootings, which, in addition to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, has left Americans divided on potential solutions for harmony. As one CNN article stated, "The unity for which President Joe Biden pleaded in his inaugural address seems more elusive than ever." With that in mind, it's no surprise that many Americans found themselves feeling less than patriotic this year.
