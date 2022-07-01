ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

What Stephen Colbert Had To Say About Taco Bell's Giant Cheez-It

By Elaina Friedman
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A string of U.S. Supreme Court decisions has made this a particularly heavy news month. There was last week's Roe v. Wade ruling that reversed the constitutional right to abortion (per The New York Times), which was announced just days after the reversal of a New York State gun law that...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Mashed

33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

While Canada outdoes America in its mac & cheese consumption by a respectable 55%, the warm and cheesy comfort food is still a dinner time staple in the States. For instance, the Macaroni and Cheese festival, where ticket-buyers are entitled to unlimited mac & cheese tastings, is celebrated in four different locations across California and New Mexico. ​​And New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwen even released an exclusive Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Why You Should Be Using Duck Fat For Your Fried Chicken

"I belong to the church of fried chicken." Amen! "Top Chef" judge Padma Lakshmi instantly became relatable to the masses when she made that declaration. The South takes credit for fried chicken, but practically every culture has a version, making it beloved worldwide. In Japan, eating KFC fried chicken is a part of the Christmas celebration (per BBC), whereas fried chicken is considered party food in the U.S., showing up on Super Bowl Sunday and at picnics every summer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Instagram Is Facepalming At Martha Stewart's Fourth Of July Message

As usual, 2022's Fourth of July celebrations featured plenty of red, white, and blue, but this year, the holiday had some feeling more blue than festive. Independence Day is usually a time for hamburgers, hot dogs (and the Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest, of course) fireworks, and togetherness. However, for many Americans, the past week has dealt a whammy of bad, even devastating news, including the uncertainty of the future economy and more mass shootings, which, in addition to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, has left Americans divided on potential solutions for harmony. As one CNN article stated, "The unity for which President Joe Biden pleaded in his inaugural address seems more elusive than ever." With that in mind, it's no surprise that many Americans found themselves feeling less than patriotic this year.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup can be commonly found on the menu of many Chinese restaurants in the United States. According to Taste Atlas, this soup is one of the most well-known and beloved Chinese soups both within and beyond the country. The base ingredients of this soup are fairly humble. It...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Carson Daly Went On A Quest For Fresca But Found Bitter News Instead

Carson Daly may not be quite what people tend to think of when conjuring the image of a hard-hitting news reporter – not that there's anything wrong with that. Nevertheless, the host of NBC's "The Voice" is hot on the trail of a news story, one that may affect anyone who appreciates a can of Fresca now and again and wants to know it'll be there when they reach for it. As fans of Fresca know by now, it's not guaranteed. For example, back in 2020, Fresca was in vexingly short supply because of various supply chain snafus, including a shortage of aluminum cans and a shortage of CO2.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy