(Glenwood) -- It's been a whirlwind first month for Mills County's new top health official. Lorie Ann Gentry took over as the county's new public health administrator in late May. Gentry succeeds Julie Lynes, who retired after 32 years with the agency. A northeast Kansas native, Gentry holds bachelor's degrees in business administration from Kansas Wesleyan University and in accounting from the University of Oklahoma. She has worked in finance and management positions for the last 25 years. Gentry was living in Pacific Junction when the Missouri River flooding devastated the community in March, 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Gentry says that experience led her to seek the Mills County position.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO