On one year anniversary, Denver Air Connection posts strongest numbers yet in Watertown

gowatertown.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D.–Exactly one year to the day that it began serving Watertown, Denver Air Connection has turned in its strongest passenger numbers in the city to date. Denver Air...

www.gowatertown.net

dakotanewsnow.com

Staffing shortage closes Wise Pizza in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wise Pizza in Watertown has announced they’ll be closing permanently, citing staff shortages as the main reason they’ll be shutting their doors. Owner Josh Weyh says finding employees to work during peak business hours has been the struggle. In order to properly...
gowatertown.net

PREVIEW: Watertown vs Huron on New Country KS93

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 will wrap up division play tonight in a crucial two-game series at home versus Huron. Watertown sits in the 12 spot in the latest Power Point rankings while Huron is just below the purple and gold in the 13 spot. Post 17...
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
CBS Denver

US 6 closed between Highway 119 & I-70

US Highway 6 reopened after it was closed Friday evening between CO Highway 119 and I-70/US 40 at Floyd Hill. The highway was closed due to a rope rescue medical emergency. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure. 
kelo.com

Five juveniles injured in Deuel County rollover

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Five juveniles were injured in a single vehicle roll over in Deuel County this afternoon. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the unlicensed driver lost control, went into a ditch, and rolled. The car landed on its roof. All 5 were injured. One was later airlifted to Sioux Falls with serious non life threatening injuries. None of them were wearing seat belts. The driver of the vehicle was cited for no drivers license and careless driving.
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
FOX31 Denver

Pedestrian killed in crash on Quebec Street

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday evening. Police said the crash was reported near East 36th Avenue and North Quebec Street around 10:58 p.m. The victim in the crash, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity...
KDVR.com

Deadly crash closes an entrance to Red Rocks Amphitheatre

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly head-on crash caused partial closures on Highway 93 between Interstate 70 and Alameda Saturday evening. JCSO said Entrance 1 of Red Rocks Amphitheatre is closed and those attending the Zeds Dead concert this evening should...
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
gowatertown.net

NEW: Seven fire departments battle million dollar fire near Elkton

BROOKINGS, S.D.–A costly fire in Brookings County Wednesday afternoon that was fought by seven area fire departments. The sheriff’s department says a fire broke out just after 2:00 p.m. at 48312 216th Street, which is just a few miles northwest of Elkton. Fire departments from Aurora, Elkton, White,...
CBS Denver

2 days of water lost after vandals sabotage infrastructure

While the water in Northglenn may seem plentiful, every drop counts."The two days gone is just gone," Northglenn city spokesperson Diana Wilson said.That was how long before their team noticed the water, they were supposed to be seeing come from Berthoud Pass wasn't where it should be.On a trip into the mountains, they found gates that control the flow had been damaged."Somebody was actually removing part of the mechanisms to make it open and close and hard not to imagine that wasn't purposefully done when it was on all four of them," she said.The damage will cost roughly $50,000 to...
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on U.S. 287

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week on U.S. 287 as Nicholas Bartz, 21. The Colorado State Patrol identified Bartz as being from Frederick. Investigators said Bartz was driving north on U.S. 287 at 7:36 p.m. Friday when he struck the...
