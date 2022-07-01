Ferry Market, New Hope, Provides a Boatload of Varied Cuisine

PHL17 reporter Alyssa Sullivan samples a salad from Little Radish in Ferry Market. Image via PHL17.

Ferry Market in New Hope is a collection of 11 food vendors under one roof. Reporter Alyssa Sullivan of PHL17 spent a recent morning there, sampling dishes and meeting their creators.

The market opened in 2017 after a years-long renovation of its predecessor, the Four Seasons Mall.

That retail site’s proximity to the Delaware River afforded gorgeous views. But it also led to its downfall. Repeated flooding and water damage erased its commercial viability, and the property sat vacant.

Ferry Market, the mall’s replacement, benefits from an updated design designed to prevent storm damage. Its architecture also retains some of the visual interest of the mall, such as exposed ceilings and garage door access points.

The recent televised tour there was led by Emily, marketing director of the operation.

She introduced Little Radish, which creates gluten-free wraps, paninis, and fresh juices. Emily cited that all the components of these dishes are locally sourced.

The Good Gyro was next, proudly displaying its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine: wraps, tabouli, hummus, etc.

A meaty surprise came from The Pork Shack. “Most people, when they think of pork, think of barbecue,” Emily said. “But they are so much more than that.”

Emily then provided reporter Sullivan with a taste of the shack’s waffles topped with pork and brie, which the latter found “…so buttery and delicious.”