ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

Ferry Market, New Hope, Provides a Boatload of Varied Cuisine

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXMI9_0gRzsq6100
PHL17 reporter Alyssa Sullivan samples a salad from Little Radish in Ferry Market.Image via PHL17.

Ferry Market in New Hope is a collection of 11 food vendors under one roof. Reporter Alyssa Sullivan of PHL17 spent a recent morning there, sampling dishes and meeting their creators.

The market opened in 2017 after a years-long renovation of its predecessor, the Four Seasons Mall.

That retail site’s proximity to the Delaware River afforded gorgeous views. But it also led to its downfall. Repeated flooding and water damage erased its commercial viability, and the property sat vacant.

Ferry Market, the mall’s replacement, benefits from an updated design designed to prevent storm damage. Its architecture also retains some of the visual interest of the mall, such as exposed ceilings and garage door access points.

The recent televised tour there was led by Emily, marketing director of the operation.

She introduced Little Radish, which creates gluten-free wraps, paninis, and fresh juices. Emily cited that all the components of these dishes are locally sourced.

The Good Gyro was next, proudly displaying its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine: wraps, tabouli, hummus, etc.

A meaty surprise came from The Pork Shack. “Most people, when they think of pork, think of barbecue,” Emily said. “But they are so much more than that.”

Emily then provided reporter Sullivan with a taste of the shack’s waffles topped with pork and brie, which the latter found “…so buttery and delicious.”

More on Ferry Market — including news of two more food vendors coming — is at PHL17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay as it offers a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown. Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Delaware State
New Hope, PA
Lifestyle
City
New Hope, PA
New Hope, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Beach Radio

10 unique museums you have to visit in New Jersey

Not all museums bore you with history lessons or old artwork. Some are interactive and unique to specific items you would never think of. Take a look at just 10 of New Jersey’s quirky museums. Silverball Retro Arcade. Travel back in time with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Varied Cuisine
chainstoreage.com

PREIT sells land at Moorestown Mall for multifamily housing development

Before COVID-19 got all Class A mall developers considering new uses for their well-located land, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino said he would consider selling off surrounding mall property to multifamily developers in dense regions needing housing. Now his second such deal is done. PREIT today closed on the sale of...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ ice cream shop is opening its third location

Even though they’ve only been around since 2020, Stack Creamery has already built a solid reputation as a “go to” ice cream shop. They already have shops in Jersey City and Westwood and now a third one will open; this one will be in Morristown. The family...
parsippanyfocus.com

Owner of Tommy’s Tavern, Tommy Bonfiglio Dies at 62

PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bonfiglio, 62, passed away on Friday, July 1. He established Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Parsippany and other locations despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing comparable enterprises. His birthday was on June 23. Longtime lawyer and certified public accountant Bonfiglio said that his restaurants’...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy