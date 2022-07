Mountain Grove, MO. – Three individuals have been arrested out of the area of Mountain Grove on Wednesday, June 29th. The investigation started with a tip of information stating that an illegal narcotics operation was being performed at a residence near N Highway. Upon response and investigation, officers spotted an ATV with two individuals riding it who attempted to escape. One of the riders fled to a nearby house, where she and other occupants refused to submit to a search.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO