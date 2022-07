Travis Barker has taken to social media to reassure fans that he is feeling “much better” since his hospitalisation earlier in the week. The blink-182 legend had been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with what has since turned out to be “severe life-threatening pancreatitis”. Thankfully, with “intensive treatment” he is now on the mend.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO