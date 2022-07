LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A 10-year-old boy has died after drowning in Lauderdale Lakes, per the Broward Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it received a call around 9:06 on Saturday morning regarding the drowning, which happened at Northwest 32nd Court in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue attempted lifesaving measures on the boy when they responded, but were unable to revive him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO