ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

2 children, 3 women injured after truck plows through NC flea market: Police

By Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abFr6_0gRzrBNn00

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children and three adults are injured after a truck lost control and plowed through an open-air flea market Thursday morning in Newton, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the American Legion Fairgrounds located at 1127 U.S. HWY 70.

‘I can’t be silent’: Miles Bridges’ wife speaks out after Charlotte Hornets star’s arrest

As officers arrived to the scene, they learned a truck, driven by Gerald S. Flowers, 83, of Conover, had lost control of his vehicle, and struck an appliance display.

Several appliances hit pedestrians as they were walking in the area, police confirmed with QCN.

Glenda Martinez Castillo, 42, of Morganton, was transported to Atrium Health Blue Ridge Hospital. Samantha Holsclaw, 33, of Hickory, was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center. Becky Travis, 65, of Newton, was taken to Valley Medical Center, police said.

NC police issues warning after folks lose upwards of $8,000 to jury duty scam

A 3-year-old child from Morganton was taken to Atrium Health Blue Ridge Hospital and a 5-year-old child was treated at the scene by EMS. All injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Flowers has been charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles on Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars on Creek Ridge Road Monday night. According to Greensboro police, Travis Jamaine Coston, 39, of Statesville, was walking along Creek Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Monday, near Lynhaven Drive. He was hit by an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell.
WCNC

Suspect in deadly DUI golf cart crash has case continued

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The suspect charged in a deadly golf cart crash in Statesville had his case continued by a judge Tusday. Investigators said 23-year-old Austin Harmon crashed into a golf cart off Fort Dobbs Road on June 13. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Qcn#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Investigators learn more about ‘Dads Against Predators’ members accused in incident at North Carolina Target

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More details have emerged about a group that Winston-Salem police say is responsible for chaos last week at the Target store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said two men from Fremont, Ohio, and one man from Marion, North Carolina — all connected to an Ohio-based group known as “Dads Against Predators” […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

2 kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Two small children were among five people hurt when a truck crashed into a flea market in North Carolina, police said. Newton police said an 83-year-old man lost control of his truck on Thursday and hit an appliance display in the open-air flea market at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, […]
FOX Carolina

Man who told family member he’ll be home later never showed, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing for over a month. Randy Sean Waters, who goes by Sean, was last seen by a family member at the Green Hill convenience store, according to deputies. Waters told the family member he would be home later that day but never showed.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
FOX8 News

3 Davidson County deputies retire after 30 years

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Suicides, stand-offs and deputy-involved shootings are just some of the things three Davidson County deputies have seen during their 30 years with the sheriff’s office. They’ve watched how criminals have become craftier, and their jobs have gotten more dangerous, but they’ve never lost the mission to protect the citizens they […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Thieves steal $7K worth of copper wire from NC Lowes, deputies say

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are accused of walking out of a Lowes in Denver last week with more than $7,000 worth of copper wire, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a man and three women walked into the store on June...
WBTW News13

1 dead after train hits pickup truck in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday morning when a train hit a pickup truck in Pacolet. The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on West Main Street at Vulcan Road. Authorities said 85-year-old Roland Gene Phillips of Pacolet, who was in the truck, was killed in...
PACOLET, SC
FOX8 News

Man drowns at NC beach, officials urge caution post-storm

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR.
WFMY NEWS2

Woman dies after being hit by train in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died after she was hit by an Amtrak train in China Grove Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WBTV. China Grove police responded to Beaver Street just before 4 p.m. After arriving, police found the body of 39-year-old Wendy Paulette Ervin. WBTV reported...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC police agencies warn of T-shirt selling scams

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies issued warnings this week about T-shirt scams online. The Matthews Police Department is among the agencies bringing the new scam to light, telling users to ignore any text messages or emails about a discount on Matthews police T-shirts. The scam messages will...
MATTHEWS, NC
FOX Carolina

Two protesters charged after allegedly setting off explosives in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said two people were charged on Monday night after allegedly setting off improvised explosive devices at Pack Square. Officers said the suspect ignited the explosives at the site of the former Vance Monument as people were leaving the city’s July 4th...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Deadly 4th of July shooting puts many on high alert

GASTONIA, N.C. — When asking people what they believe the best part of the Fourth of July is, you'll get a lot of answers. Many people told WCNC Charlotte the best part is the fireworks and the feeling of freedom, while others mentioned the food you get to snack on without feeling bad.
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy