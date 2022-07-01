ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album review: MOTHICA – Nocturnal

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNight time isn’t always a restful time. There’s something about the darkness that opens the floodgates for overthinking and anxiety, and makes emotions more potent. MOTHICA knows all about it – it’s the central theme of her second album, an exploration of the inner demons that come out after the sky...

classicfm.com

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

We think these are the best pieces of classical music to make your day more relaxing. Classical music can be a powerful tool for relieving everyday stress, helping you sleep and supporting your mental health. Grieg – Morning Mood. Evocative, rich and lyrical, the Norwegian composer’s music is always...
Glamour

Beyoncé Embodies Lady Godiva in New Renaissance Album Art

Ever since Beyoncé deleted her social media profile images and sent the hive into a flurry of anticipation, the lead-up to her first studio album in six years has been nothing short of exhilarating. First, the singer left fans wondering if she was dropping new music for 11 days before releasing the song of the summer and inspiring fans to quit their jobs.
Variety

Beyoncé Shares ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover Art and Statement: ‘I Hope You Find Joy in This Music’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has shared the cover artwork for her new album “Renaissance,” due July 29. The image sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place...
Rolling Stone

Soccer Mommy Deepens Her Indie-Rock Brilliance on ‘Sometimes, Forever’

Click here to read the full article. “And I got a heart that beats too fast,” Sophie Allison informs us on her third album as Soccer Mommy. “And a shake in my hands and a pain in my back.” The song is called “Feel It All the Time,” a perfect example of her ability at channeling her complicated, contradictory feelings into perfectly crafted pop songs. As on her previous albums, Allison’s métier is tense, dreamily lush Nineties indie rock, with echoes of Liz Phair, Helium, and other artists who specialized in making secret sharing seem like community building. On Sometimes,...
Halsey
Kerrang

daine launches new chapter with dreamy single Sleepwalking

Daine is wasting no time following the release of her debut project Quantum Jumping in May; the Aussie emo-pop artist has already shared new music. Entitled Sleepwalking, her dreamy new single was inspired by the shoegaze genre and continues daine's genre-pushing style. Lyrically, too, it has a different feel ('You feel things you can't escape / But I think I’m alright on my own'), given that Quantum Jumping featured songs that were written when she was around 15 or 16. “I have such a bad relationship with this, honestly,” daine recently told Kerrang! of that material. “I was angsty and I’d just had my first break up. It’s kind of cringe to think back on it now, but at the time, it felt so huge.
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
pawmypets.com

Magnificent Photos of a White Lion Showing His Majestic Mane

Meet Moya, he is a rare and now-famous white lion with one of the most fabulous mane. This spectacular carnivore is a resident of the Glen Garriff Preservation lion shelter in South Africa. The six-year-old lion was photographed by Simon Needham, a British wildlife photographer, that was ‘shocked’ by Moya’s...
#Mothica
Pitchfork

Seven Psalms

Four decades after emerging as the seething frontman of the Birthday Party, Nick Cave has lately been making some of the most challenging and rewarding music of his long career. His recent albums, both with the Bad Seeds and as a duo with his right-hand Seed Warren Ellis, unfold in long contemplative stretches, slashed through occasionally with Cave’s old menace. The song forms have become progressively more open-ended; the narratives more diffuse and dreamlike; the instrumental arrangements softer and blurrier; the subject matter more openly preoccupied with questions of love and death. With each successive release, Cave’s work grows more distant from rock’n’roll and closer to religious music. The religion, admittedly, is an idiosyncratic one, whose high priest may also be its sole practitioner—a songwriter-mystic for whom sex, monsters, and bloodshed are as important as everlasting grace.
Washington Examiner

Elvis is a spectacle

The latest superhero picture in theaters doesn’t stem from the pages of any comic book and isn’t suffused with CGI and explosions galore. Instead, it follows the meteoric rise and fall of a universally loved American hero, who, for a period, seemed larger than America and all of life itself: Elvis Presley, appropriately known as “The King.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Muni Long Confronts A Confusing Relationship On "Cartier"

Though she spent years hiding behind the scenes of the music industry, penning hits for some of the biggest recording artists out today, Muni Long (born Priscilla Renea Hamilton) has been using recent months building a fan base for herself thanks to hit singles like "Hrs And Hrs" and "Baby Boo" featuring Saweetie.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah: praise be

Many films have used songs as titles, but the release of a documentary dedicated to a single one – Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah – is a rarity, raising the question of why some music takes on a life of its own. Part of the reason, in this age of endless recycling, is the number of times a track is covered, or sampled, by later artists. In a recent chart, Hallelujah took 48th place, with 112 recorded covers, from Bob Dylan to Bono. When the actor Rita Tushingham chose it as one of her castaway tracks on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, it wasn’t Cohen’s 1984 original that she nominated but Jeff Buckley’s version, released in 1994 – itself inspired by John Cale’s reinterpretation. Other fans will recognise the latter from the movie Shrek. At this point in its afterlife it’s quite possible to know the song without having any idea who wrote it.
Rolling Stone

Akim and Farruko Want to Find Light in Darkness on New Track ‘Luz’

Click here to read the full article. Haters y Fanáticos, the new album from Akim, is all about displaying the Panamanian artist‘s versatility: He bobs between smooth reggaeton romantico, R&B-inspired melodies, and trap beats. But the most unexpected track just might be “Luz,” a melodic EDM collaboration with Puerto Rican reggaeton mainstay Farruko that explores how to embrace positivity, even in dark moments. Akim and Farruko released the video, directed by Fernando Lugo, which flashes between the pair singing at a club and standing in a meadow with dancers in matching outfits. The motivational lyrics are meant to lift listeners up...
thebrag.com

Stephen King has only walked out of one film as an adult

Have you ever walked out on a film? Of course you have. We all have. I fondly remember struggling through the first barely-lit 20 minutes of Eragon in 2006 before calling it quits. Judging by the reviews, it was the best decision I’ve ever made. It turns out even...
Rolling Stone

How Did ‘Hallelujah’ Become a Classic? A New Leonard Cohen Doc Explains Why.

Click here to read the full article. Vintage songs are regularly remade, sampled and, most recently, interpolated into new ones. But even in that context, the saga of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” remains singular. A song that was initially rejected and ignored by the music business in the Eighties has, over the last two or three decades, become a go-to pop hymn for TV talent shows, soundtracks, even a Saturday Night Live sketch. For a long time, “Suzanne” was in the running as Cohen’s leading contribution to the post-rock pop repertoire. “Hallelujah” has now overtaken it: Pick nearly any genre, and...
Rolling Stone

Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe: ‘We Have To Give Black America Their Flowers’

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t until 2018 that Sister Rosetta Tharpe was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acting as a much-needed if inadequate corrective of sorts to the lack of recognition the industry has given Black women. But we still have a long way to go. Yola — who recently played the queer gospel legend in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis — sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss Tharpe’s legacy. “We have to give Black America their flowers for being the home of another foundational genre of American and contemporary music,” Yola says. “We...
classicfm.com

This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

Classical music theory has never been easier, with this beauty pinned to your wall. Tone Deaf Comics is always good for education and entertainment in equal measure. And we just spotted this quite wonderful cheat poster which definitely deserves a share. Inversions, modes, cycles of fifths – everything that is...
guitar.com

Paolo Nutini – Last Night in the Bittersweet review: Pop music at its finest

The eight years since the release of Scottish singer-songwriter Nutini’s third album Caustic Love feels like decades, and so it’s appropriate that things feel very different from the outset of this much-anticipated new record. Opener Afterneath swirls into earshot with the ominous and slow creep of strings followed by the cries of the man himself – it’s a real surprise to listeners more accustomed to the jaunty folk of previous releases that made his name.
