NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said there were 25 arrests made over the July 4 holiday for boating under the influence. The holiday lasted over three days and TWRA said they increased their enforcement during the Operation Dry Water campaign. There were nine arrests in the Upper Cumberland and Chattanooga area, eight in East Tennessee, seven in Middle Tennessee and one in West Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO