Light up your July Fourth weekend with these events from around Grand County

By Sky-Hi News staff
skyhinews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurn calories on this 5K run/walk that starts at the Gondola Plaza at Winter Park Resort and winds down the beautiful Fraser River Trail, through green forests and open valleys and the Town of Winter Park, and finishes at the Rendezvous Event Center. Register in person and/or pick up your bib...

www.skyhinews.com

Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTO GALLERY and VIDEO: Estes Park locals light up the fireworks show

Estes Park rang in America’s 246th birthday on Monday with a spectacular fireworks display over Lake Estes. With the weather clearing after a rainy holiday weekend, locals and visitors alike embraced a night of fiery stars over the lake. “The rain has held off and the humidity remains high,”...
ESTES PARK, CO
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
skyhinews.com

Fishing with Bernie

The temps are on the rise on Grand Lake right now and that means one thing: The jig bite is about to pop off and the fishing will be tremendous. Currently, water temps on the surface are in the 49- to 52-degree range and steadily climbing, despite the inlets continuing to pour cold water into the lake.
GRAND LAKE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Residents take the plunge during fundraiser for those battling cancer

Sunday, June 26, was a rainy one in Grand Lake, but the group of brightly costumed people who had gathered at Charlie’s Sports Bar & Grill knew they were going to get wet anyway, when they would dunk into the icy lake later. The group had a good reason for taking the plunge — to raise funds for Grand County residents battling cancer.
CBS Denver

2 tubers rescued from Clear Creek during Highway 6 closure

Highway 6 was closed in Jefferson County for a river rescue on Tuesday afternoon. The highway was closed from Highway 58 to Tunnel 1.According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, four tubers went into the water around Tunnel One on Clear Creek heading eastbound. All were thrown from their tubes. The sheriff's office describes the tubers as young adults. Two were able to get out of the water. A third, a female, clung to a rock in the middle of the creek and was rescued. The fourth tuber, a male, was also thrown from his tube and was found unconscious floating downstream. He was rescued, first responders administered CPR and he was rushed to the hospital. The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said an adult female was tubing on the creek in the same area when she died. The sheriff also reminded tubers that tubing is prohibited from Tunnel One to Highway 93 for safety reasons. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado fire department responds to 17 fires possibly started by fireworks on July 4

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado were busy on July 4, especially in crews at West Metro Fire covering areas in Douglas and Jefferson Counties. West Metro Fire is reporting they had to respond to 17 fires on July 4 that were potentially sparked by fireworks. Thankfully, no injuries were reported and no structures were lost. There were at least two instances where embers from fireworks fell into pickup truck beds and started a fire. One fire burned about 1/4 of an acre at Coyote Gulch Park. A total of four suspects were identified and ticketed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Randy George starts limited stint in commissioner seat he looks to keep

Sara Rosene, the Grand County clerk and recorder, swore Randy George in as Grand County District 3 Commissioner July 1. George replaced former commissioner Kris Manguso, who left her position to become the county’s community development director. The Grand County Republican Party appointed George to sit in the seat...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Colorado Locations Make the Top List for Snowiest Towns

We might have had a below-average winter in Colorado when it comes to snowfall, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from dropping feet of snow on some locations in Colorado. According to Meteorologist, Cory Reppenhagen, Colorado towns took up 25 percent of the top 20 snowiest small towns in America. The list of the top 20 small towns includes the upper peninsula of Michigan and Alaska.
estesparknews.com

Rodeo To Honor Western Legend

Ron Ball made his mark with people in Estes Park and at Rooftop Rodeo. Ron Ball live a full life of being a servant to others. After graduation from South High School in Denver, he served in the United States Marine Corps. He wrapped up his stint while living in California, then served in the Los Angeles Police Department, retiring as a detective sergeant after 20 years.
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Police break up large group setting fires, jumping on cars in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police broke up a large group of people who they said were setting bushes on fire, jumping on cars and setting off fireworks in Boulder Monday night. Police said the incident, which they described as a "large party," happened in the area of 17th Street and Cascade Avenue and surrounding streets. They said the crowd was jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire, and setting off fireworks. A few burglaries were also reported, police said.
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

How Frank Day Built a Food & Beverage Empire in Colorado

Frank Day is not afraid to try new things. The Colorado native, who grew up in Chicago, dabbled in running doughnut shops and bartending before moving to Boulder in 1970. Over his five-decades-long career, the founder of Concept Restaurants has operated more than 80 hospitality businesses—including the Hotel Boulderado and Denver’s Stout Street Social and Humboldt Kitchen & Bar—in the Centennial State and beyond. And that doesn’t even count the dozens of outposts of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Front Range–born brands that grew into a separate restaurant group valued at $382 million in 2010, when Day sold it. Since he came back to Colorado, Day has weathered seven economic recessions, bladder cancer, and two attempts at retirement. “Those of us who survive in the restaurant and hotel business, I would term as action junkies,” he says. In honor of Day’s 90th birthday this month, we rounded up highlights from his storied resumé, soon to be padded by a new Boulder brewpub.
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

McWhinney faces tough questions about ‘social and economic heart’ of Baseline

As McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. prepares to build Center Street — a district that the company and Broomfield planners consider to be the “social and economic heart” of the Baseline mega-development — the developer is facing scrutiny from city leaders who appear a bit wary of a potential reduction of commercial space in favor of more homes.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Vail Daily

Suspicious thefts at two Riverwalk businesses in Edwards

On Saturday morning, two businesses at the Riverwalk in Edwards reported suspicious thefts overnight to deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and business owners at The Riverwalk Theater and Henry’s Chinese Cafe estimate that the thefts occurred overnight after both businesses had closed for the evening between 9 p.m. and 11 a.m.
EDWARDS, CO

