Cortland County, NY

Cortland County Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Tomorrow

wxhc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famous Cortland County Fireworks are tomorrow, July 2nd at Dwyer Memorial Park at Little York...

www.wxhc.com

Comments / 1

wxhc.com

Catholic Charities of CC Begins Summer Meal Program

The Catholic Charities of Cortland County began their summer meal program last week. The program, which is free and is available to all children during the summer, is available at three locations within the City of Cortland. The locations are:. Barry School: June 27-August 26 – 11am to 12pm.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Take a walking tour of Utica’s historic shoe district

UTICA — Utica shoes! Who knew?. Many people don’t realize Utica once had a thriving shoe manufacturing industry, producing as many as two thousand pairs of shoes a day. The Oneida County History Center is hosting a walking tour at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, July 9, beginning at the History Center table at The Oneida County Market located inside the REA Wing at Union Station on Main Street.
UTICA, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Government
Romesentinel.com

What’s in store for this year’s Madison County Fair

BROOKFIELD — The Madison County Fair will be back again this year from Thursday, July 7, to Sunday, July 10, at 1968 Fairground Road in Brookfield. Fair classics like tractor pulls, fried food, and amusement rides are sure to entertain throughout the weekend. At $2 per admission ticket for attendants above the age of three, Madison County Fair Publicist Annette Tanney said that there’s loads of affordable, family fun to be had by all. “There’s a lot of things happening and free things going on, things to see,” she said. “We anticipate having a lot more vendors on the ground this year.” Many components of the fair are educational too, she added.
BROOKFIELD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gas-Friendly Getaways: A trip to Sylvan Beach

Summer travel season is back, but with gasoline prices reaching upwards of $5 for most regions around the Empire State, it's getting tougher to stick to budgets. While fuel may have gotten more expensive, there are plenty of nearby attractions to enjoy on just a tankful from the city of Syracuse.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
#Independence Day#The Next Day
whcuradio.com

LaFave leaves ICSD school board

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca is now down a member. The district says Nicole LaFave has resigned her seat on the Ithaca City School District’s Board of Education. Discussion about the vacancy is scheduled for an upcoming school board meeting. LaFave’s term ends in...
ITHACA, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Oneida: 6 Top places to visit in Oneida, New York

Oneida is a Madison County city located west of Oneida castle (in Oneida County, New York) and east from Wampsville . At the 2010 census, there were 11,390 people. Like Oneida County, the city was also named after the Oneida tribal. They had large territories around Oneida Lake in colonial times.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fireworks, food and rides at state fairgrounds this weekend

One place you can find plenty of Fourth of July fun this weekend is the state fairgrounds. The Carnival Rides and Treats Syracuse Independence Celebration will have all the best parts about a fair like rides, games, food, and fireworks. “You do a lot of barbecues and different things like...
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida heroes receive Carnegie Medal for 2021 rescue

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida residents Andy Parent and Roger Combs received an international award for a local act of courage. They are two of 16 recipients of the Carnegie Medal for the second quarter of 2022. The medal is provided through the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and is North...
WHEC TV-10

Water from canal helped to put out Seneca Falls fire

Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.
SENECA FALLS, NY

Community Policy