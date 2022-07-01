I scream, you scream: We all scream for Frosty Falls

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dam removal project is slated to begin next summer in Middletown but the project has caused concerns that a “predator fish” may be swimming around in a town pond to resurface. In Sep. 2017 a fisherman took photographs of a strange fish he captured at Pameacha Pond that had the […]
HARTFORD, Conn. — A second alarm fire destroyed a neighborhood market on Ashley Street and left two firefighters hospitalized for evaluation Monday morning. The fire at 97 Ashley Street damaged the building that houses the Sigourney Market, a small grocery store in the Asylum Hill neighborhood. The fire started around 3 a.m.
The highly anticipated summer tradition, presented by the West Indian Association of Greater Bridgeport, returns on Aug. 20 from 12 to 8 p.m. News 12’s Gwen Edwards spoke with festival organizer Carolyn Vermont.
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs. There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first...
(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot. Parks that are currently closed include: Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Bigelow Hollow […]
Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
A 22-year-old Wappingers man with a passion for cars is dead along with another Hudson Valley man after police say they stopped on I-84 to argue after a road rage incident. New York State Police are investigating the tragic accident that has left two Hudson Valley men dead and another injured. According to investigators, the operators of two vehicles traveling on I-84 over the weekend stopped to confront each other when the horrific accident occurred.
A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - Two beaches on Long Island reopened for swimming on Monday after a shark attacked a lifeguard over the weekend. Lifeguards at the beaches at Smith Point County Park and Cupsogue Beach County Park started their shifts an hour early on Monday morning to scan the water for signs of sharks, Suffolk County spokesperson Nicole Russo said. The beaches reopened at 10 a.m.
Even though they’ve only been around since 2020, Stack Creamery has already built a solid reputation as a “go to” ice cream shop. They already have shops in Jersey City and Westwood and now a third one will open; this one will be in Morristown. The family...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford firefighters said they battled an aggressive blaze at Sigourney Market on Ashley Street near Huntington Street on the Fourth of July. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, and officials reported that people had heard explosions coming from the building just before crews arrived. One neighbor even […]
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford mayor Pete Bass warns against swimming or lounging in the river for a number of reasons. There have been multiple drownings in the river over the past three years, making swimming and lounging not a good option. Mayor Bass added, “The danger of...
Exciting encounters with seals, sharks, sea turtles and – for a limited time – beautiful tropical butterflies highlight visits to The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk this summer, especially for Connecticut children receiving free admission through the “CT Summer at the Museum” initiative. — an announcement from...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 27-year-old Waterbury man was shot while riding a scooter in Bridgeport on Sunday. At 11:50 p.m. Bridgeport police received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with one round coming through the window. Police said there were multiple shooters who fired more […]
