333 St. Paul residents getting 500 dollars a month and a money for kids' college

(St. Paul MN-) Legalizing recreational marijuana could become an issue in the fall election. Republicans generally oppose it, but it appears some G-O-P lawmakers were caught by surprise when a new law took effect July 1st, allowing those 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages with a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes some people high. And while Edina Democrat Heather Edelson will stress this morning (11am) that edible THC was already being sold throughout Minnesota and this new law keeps those products out of the hands of children -- House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler will also outline a "path forward" for legislation *he* has sponsored to legalize recreational marijuana.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO