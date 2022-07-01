ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
333 St. Paul residents getting 500 dollars a month and a money for kids' college

By Learfield Wire Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- A couple hundred people in St. Paul are getting 500 dollars a-month and a thousand-dollars...

Comments / 8

Colleen Gobely
3d ago

He’s a Joke!! He should be more concerned about all the Violence that’s happening in St Paul then just giving tax payers money to people who don’t want to Work

Larry Gulden
3d ago

recipients should prove service to the community in order to receive money. no work, no pay.

Judy messin
4d ago

so where should my my contact that her children will receive this money? They where both born In St. Paul and she lives in St. Paul with them now

