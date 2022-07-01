ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man beaten and robbed in daytime mugging

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a robbery which left a man with face and head injuries. A man in his 30s was...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mum's agony at her son's fatal $1,000 booze binge after he bought himself two bottles of vodka a DAY from his local Liquorland and drank himself to death while home alone

A heartbroken mother has revealed how her son drank himself to death in a lethal booze binge after staff at a local bottle shop kept selling him litres upon litres of alcohol. Ashley Smart died alone at home, with his body undiscovered for days, after drinking 11 bottles of vodka in 10 days, and 25 bottles across a month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES

