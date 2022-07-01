Miami doctor ousted from state board after comments about COVID-19 vaccine access for kids

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO