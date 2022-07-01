ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami doctor ousted from state board after comments about COVID-19 vaccine access for kids

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician with the University of Miami Health System who has been a visible advocate of vaccine access for poor young kids, was removed Wednesday from...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 3

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Vaccines
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida students score big in 2022 statewide assessment, achievement gap narrows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida narrows student achievement gaps in new statewide assessment results. Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced the 2022 statewide assessment results for mathematics and English language arts (ELA), which show African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all mathematics and ELA metrics.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cfo
wlrn.org

Florida’s university system chancellor is stepping down

Marshall Criser, a former business executive who has served as chancellor of Florida’s university system since 2014, will step down at the end of the year. Criser made the announcement Thursday during a meeting of the university system’s Board of Governors in Orlando. He said he had not charted a “next step, but it is time to get started.”
ORLANDO, FL
fiu.edu

Public Health alumna turned CEO of Jackson North Medical Center shares leadership insights

Marie Sandra Severe '15 is a force to be reckoned with. After graduating with a doctorate in public health from FIU’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work, Severe continued a post-graduation career that ultimately landed her the role as one of the latest executives at Jackson Health System, a nonprofit academic medical system that works to ensure all residents of Miami-Dade County receive care.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

New Florida school law challenged by Ben & Jerry’s

TALLAHASSEE- Vermont based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s asked a federal judge to issue a temporary injunction against Florida’s new ‘Individual Freedom’ Act, or what supporters call the ‘Stop WOKE’ Act. The judge declined to block the law before it went into effect...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
miamitimesonline.com

Dr. Walter T. Richardson to chair Jackson's Public Health Trust

A former church pastor, religion professor and community activist will serve as the next chair of Jackson Health's Public Health Trust (PHT). The Board of Trustees selected Dr. Walter T. Richardson as chairman of the public hospital system's governing board on June 29. Richardson previously served as PHT vice-chairman and...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Miami-Dade and Broward Schools perform better on this year's FSA

Miami-Dade and Broward school district students performed better on this year’s annual statewide exams compared to last year’s, but only slightly more than half of the students earned a passing score of Level 3 or higher in English and math. On science exams, fewer than half of the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland takes first steps to spend millions to control future of golf course

Encouraged by Heron Bay residents to “step up” to control a development project, Parkland city leaders have unanimously agreed to begin the process to buy a defunct golf course. It’ll help give the city a final say on what development would rise in the spot. They stopped short of actually committing to buy the course yet — but instructed their staff on Thursday to embark on a lengthy to-do ...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy