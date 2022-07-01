Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta, Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 20:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Franklin; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN FRANKLIN, NORTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD AND NORTHERN PICKAWAY COUNTIES THROUGH 200 AM EDT At 134 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Grove City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Grove City, Pickerington, Circleville, Bexley, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Ashville, South Bloomfield, Whitehall, Grandview Heights, Obetz, Commercial Point, Royalton, Lithopolis, Fox, Urbancrest, Valleyview and Marble Cliff. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 96 and 113. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 91 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Comments / 0