Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta, Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Minatare Campground, or near Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Moomaws Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Angora, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice and Melbeta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO