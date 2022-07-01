71-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by a car in Fremont (Fremont, CA)
Nationwide Report
A 71-year-old pedestrian died after getting struck by a sport-utility vehicle Wednesday in Fremont. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Driscoll Road and Carmen Street in the city’s Mission San Jose District [...]
