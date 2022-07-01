Yurukill: The Calumniation Games review: The whole is less than the sum of its parts

This content was produced in partnership with OBSBOT. Webcams are a big deal these days. With remote work, livestreaming, and online teaching becoming more and more central to everyday life, it’s essential to have a webcam that’s not only reliable but also one that can provide a high-quality image or resolution. Most webcams offer low-quality video, poor audio, and static framing, often randomly cutting off your head or face. That’s not so with OBSBOT’s incredibly petite yet equally impressive Tiny 4K webcam. It’s equipped with AI-powered framing and autofocus features to offer next-generation, enhanced tracking — it locks onto a person and follows them no matter where they go in the frame. The movement tracking is incredibly helpful, especially if you have to get up and move during a presentation or video conference with colleagues. But that’s not all that’s unique about it. Also impressive are its gesture-based controls, powerful dual omnidirectional microphones, and 2-axis gimbal system. You can check it out for yourself below, or keep reading for a deep dive into all that it has to offer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO