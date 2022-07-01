ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about 4th of July weekend forecast

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here. If you have plans to go for a hike, celebrate with a barbeque, or attend a fireworks show, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five things to know about the 4th of July forecast:

  1. Friday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s.
  2. Saturday: Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms
  3. Sunday: Highs will be around 90 degrees with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms
  4. 4th of July: Expect sunshine in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 90s
  5. Rain/t-storms will clear out by 8 p.m. on the 4th of July and temperatures will fall into the 70s
If you are planning to see a fireworks show , here’s a full list of places to watch them .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

