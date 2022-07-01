5 things to know about 4th of July weekend forecast

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here. If you have plans to go for a hike, celebrate with a barbeque, or attend a fireworks show, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five things to know about the 4th of July forecast:

Friday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s. Saturday: Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms Sunday: Highs will be around 90 degrees with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms 4th of July: Expect sunshine in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 90s Rain/t-storms will clear out by 8 p.m. on the 4th of July and temperatures will fall into the 70s

If you are planning to see a fireworks show , here’s a full list of places to watch them .

