5 things to know about 4th of July weekend forecast
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here. If you have plans to go for a hike, celebrate with a barbeque, or attend a fireworks show, we’ve got you covered.
Here are five things to know about the 4th of July forecast:Where to watch Colorado’s 4th of July fireworks in 2022
- Friday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s.
- Saturday: Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms
- Sunday: Highs will be around 90 degrees with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms
- 4th of July: Expect sunshine in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 90s
- Rain/t-storms will clear out by 8 p.m. on the 4th of July and temperatures will fall into the 70s
If you are planning to see a fireworks show , here’s a full list of places to watch them .
