TikTok is going bonkers over this brilliant iPhone camera trick

By Yoni Heisler
 4 days ago
Thanks to social media, iPhone features that have been around for ages can sometimes get a second wind and go viral. This happened just recently when a video showing off how Apple’s Live Text feature works went viral on TikTok. While seasoned iPhone users are certainly familiar with Live Text, the level of interest and excitement emanating from the TikTok clip underscores the extent to which Apple doesn’t always do a great job of advertising new iPhone features to the masses.

The video on TikTok appears to show students in a classroom setting. We see someone take a screenshot of another classmate’s laptop, with notes on the display. Once a photo is taken, the Live Text feature gets to work and translates it into text that can be copied and pasted. I’m sure this isn’t a use-case Apple had in mind, but that’s part of the fun.

How to use Live Text on the iPhone

Live Text is one of the better iOS 15 features and using it is straightforward.

To get started, open up your camera app. Next, position your iPhone so that the text you want to copy is up front and center. Once you do this, you should see a yellow frame appear surrounding the text.

Next, tap the icon that appears (it should have three horizontal lines in the middle) whereupon you can specifically select what portion of the text you’d like to capture.

From there, you have the option to either copy the text, select all of the text, look up the text on the Internet, share it with others, or translate it.

The latter feature — translating with Live Text — is especially handy when traveling abroad, as evidenced via the photo below:

Live Text is also helpful if you want to quickly copy and paste items from a menu in a text thread with friends. The use cases for Live Text are many and this is definitely an iPhone feature you should familiarize yourself with.

Live Text works on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and all later devices. Again, running iOS 15 is a requirement. iPads that support Live Text include the iPad Mini 5th-gen and later, the iPad Air 4th-gen, the iPad 8th-gen and later, and iPad Pro models released after 2018.

To turn Live Text on for all supported languages, go to Settings > General> Language & Region and then toggle on the Live Text Setting.

When iOS 16 launches, it’s actually going to enable more functionality like this. Instead of only selecting text, as cool and insane as that is, you’re going to be able to select photo subjects from pictures and Apple’s software automagically removes the background.

Another amazing iPhone trick that went viral on TikTok

As the most popular website in the world, it’s not surprising that TikTok is introducing a bevy of iPhone tricks to the masses. Outside of Live Text, one such iPhone feature that went viral a few months ago is the Back Tap feature. With BackTap, iPhone users can create custom commands so that they can trigger certain actions simply by tapping the back of their iPhone.

BackTap has been around since iOS 14 and setting it up isn’t too much of a headache.

The first thing you’ll want to do is open up Settings and then access the Accessibility preferences pane. Next, scroll down until you see the “Physical and Motor” option. Select “Touch” and now keep scrolling down until you see the “Back Tap” setting.

Once you’re here, you can select if you want to utilize a Double Tap or Triple Tap to initiate a Back Tap. Following that, you can now decide what action you’d like to associate with the Back Tap. Some options include taking a screenshot, calling Siri into action, adjusting the volume, muting your device, and viewing the Notification Center.

UPDATE: This article was originally published on June 29th and has been updated.

More Apple coverage: For more Apple news, be sure to visit our iPhone 14 guide.

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
ohmymag.co.uk

Your iPhone may be hacked, this is how to know for sure and fix it

Malware is essentially a file or code that can infect your phone, control it or steal your private data off it. The phone can get infected through malicious apps, emails or non-secure wifi networks. Either it could be because the user has opened a link or downloaded something that brought the horror to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
