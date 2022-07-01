Minecraft YouTuber Pens Heartbreaking Farewell Message Before Dying of Cancer at 23

Blink 182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian flame Travis Barker has addressed his scary bout with pancreatitis on social media for the first time since being hospitalized. Barker said he had a small polyp, or abnormal tissue growth, removed during an endoscopy on Monday, and then later found himself in “excruciating pain.” He said he had been hospitalized with life-threatening inflammation of his pancreas, or pancreatitis. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” Barker wrote on his Instagram story. Kardashian also took to her Instagram story to address her “scary and emotional week.” “I’m so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay,” Kardashian wrote.

