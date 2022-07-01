ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft YouTuber Pens Heartbreaking Farewell Message Before Dying of Cancer at 23

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Technoblade, a popular Minecraft YouTuber, wrote a heartbreaking farewell message to his 11 million followers before dying from cancer aged 23. In a video posted to his channel Wednesday titled “so long...

