East Haven police seeking witnesses to serious crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for witnesses of a two-vehicle crash in East Haven Thursday morning.
The crash involving a pickup truck and a small sedan happened at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage, police said.Crews pull small plane from Quinnipiac River in New Haven
Crews from the East Haven Fire Department extricated an elderly woman from a 1995 Toyota Corolla. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
East Haven police ask any witnesses to contact Sgt. Ryan Gorman at rgorman@easthavenpolice.com .
