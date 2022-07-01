East Haven police seeking witnesses to serious crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for witnesses of a two-vehicle crash in East Haven Thursday morning.

The crash involving a pickup truck and a small sedan happened at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage, police said.

Crews from the East Haven Fire Department extricated an elderly woman from a 1995 Toyota Corolla. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

East Haven police ask any witnesses to contact Sgt. Ryan Gorman at rgorman@easthavenpolice.com .

