When it comes to choosing your wedding dress in 2022, the rules are there are no rules. You can do princessy or sexy, white or black, embellished or unadorned, lacy or silky. But whatever you decide, one of the biggest factors is length. Do you want a sweepingly long train in the style of Princess Diana? Or something short and sexy à la Kourtney Kardashian? If neither feels quite like 'you' - perhaps because they're both dramatic in their own way - why not seek middle ground with a tea-length wedding gown?

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO