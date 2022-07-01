ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Airline To Offer Bed Rental On Long Flights So Passengers Can Sleep

By Morgan Fogarty
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – You may soon be able to sleep comfortably while flying economy. Air New Zealand could be offering beds, for rent, on its new planes. The carrier is unveiling its...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

