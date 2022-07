Mike Moustakas hit a game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the host Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 1-0 on Tuesday. The Reds earned their second walk-off win in the last three days by surviving a dominating performance from Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury and put together a rally against Seth Lugo (1-2).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO