Creative ice cream flavors by Circles Ice Cream

INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has been HOT! Widespread highs in the upper 90s and even low 100s have made today’s weather the hottest we’ve seen since July 2012. As of 5:00pm, the high temperature in downtown Indianapolis is 99°. The last time the city was this hot was on July 25th, 2012! High humidity has brought feels-like temps into the 105-110° range across the state. The peak feels-like temperature downtown was 109°.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO