Creative ice cream flavors by Circles Ice Cream

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyla Walker the owner of Imagination Fruit stopped by to share their delicious fruity menu with Jillian and Ryan. Imagination Fruit offers a wide array of options including fresh fruit bowls, smoothies, popsicles, and more!. Mention Indy Now in store on Tuesday, July 5th or Wednesday, July...
INDIANAPOLIS — Sugar Factory was named the most Instagrammed restaurant in the U.S. by Food & Wine Magazine, and it’s not hard to understand why when you see these over-the-top desserts. The restaurant opened its downtown Indy location in April, kicking things off with a huge grand opening...
The American Dairy Association Indiana is bringing its annual ice cream social back to Monument Circle this month. The event has been a drive-thru format for the past two years due to the pandemic. Brooke Williams, with the Dairy Association and Jim Wood, Senior V.P. and Chief Development Officer for YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, share the plans for this year’s event as well as the great organization it supports.
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re like Chef Tanorria Askew, you end up with extra corn on the cob after a summer barbecue or family gathering. Rather than stuffing it in the fridge until you finally decide to toss it, repurpose it with this fresh, versatile dish that works as a salsa, salad or side dish.
Big Bear Biscuits (3905 E. 96th St.) has scheduled its long-awaited grand opening for July 13. , an Edgar Allen Poe–themed bar and eatery with a variety of dining areas, has opened inside Union Station. The vast space includes seven bars with unique specialty drinks, a duckpin bowling alley, a coffee and juice bar for guests who arrive before the dinner crowd, and themed rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Ledford the Director of Marketing and Promotions at Hamilton County Tourism stopped by the studio to share the exciting deals taking place now through July 26th. Hamilton County Tourism has been hosting Tenderloin Tuesdays for 13 years! After you support four local restaurants you’ll receive a free Tenderloin Tuesdays shirt.
INDIANAPOLIS — A crop top over a summer dress? Yes, you can do that. Fashion expert Nicole Rene joined us Tuesday with summer concert outfit inspiration for men and women to keep you stylish but comfortable. For men, a lightweight and breathable polo can take you from outdoors in...
INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has been HOT! Widespread highs in the upper 90s and even low 100s have made today’s weather the hottest we’ve seen since July 2012. As of 5:00pm, the high temperature in downtown Indianapolis is 99°. The last time the city was this hot was on July 25th, 2012! High humidity has brought feels-like temps into the 105-110° range across the state. The peak feels-like temperature downtown was 109°.
An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle City is getting a piece […]
(INDIANAPOLIS) – One thousand Indianapolis families will receive food boxes this fall, for a second straight year. A $600,000 grant from the Partnership for a Healthier America will allow the “Good Food for All” program to run for 17 weeks instead of 12. The program seeks to get fruits and vegetables to families without easy access to healthy food.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for:. North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets. Illinois...
INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning and happy 4th of July! We are starting off warm this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We are back in the 90s today with a hot and unsettled week ahead!. 4th of July forecast. Temperatures for the day today will top...
I found this beauty in the waiting room in the cancer center at st Francis hospital. It surely brightened an otherwise gloomy day. I like to sew and hopefully I will be able to make some soon to hide. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.
THE PREFACE. With the recent $6 million Old Glory, New Vision campaign secured, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has undergone significant improvements with more to come. The project includes historically appropriate maintenance and renovations to Harrison’s 1875 Italianate Victorian home, along with upgrades to the grounds that focus on visibility and community connections.
