Indianapolis, IN

Creative ice cream flavors by Circles Ice Cream

By Rachel Lowhorn
Fox 59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS- Friday is National Creative Ice Cream Flavors day, and we found a...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Fresh smoothies and more from Imagination Fruit

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyla Walker the owner of Imagination Fruit stopped by to share their delicious fruity menu with Jillian and Ryan. Imagination Fruit offers a wide array of options including fresh fruit bowls, smoothies, popsicles, and more!. Mention Indy Now in store on Tuesday, July 5th or Wednesday, July...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sugar Factory shows off Instagram-worthy desserts

INDIANAPOLIS — Sugar Factory was named the most Instagrammed restaurant in the U.S. by Food & Wine Magazine, and it’s not hard to understand why when you see these over-the-top desserts. The restaurant opened its downtown Indy location in April, kicking things off with a huge grand opening...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The American Dairy Association’s 33rd Annual Ice Cream Social

The American Dairy Association Indiana is bringing its annual ice cream social back to Monument Circle this month. The event has been a drive-thru format for the past two years due to the pandemic. Brooke Williams, with the Dairy Association and Jim Wood, Senior V.P. and Chief Development Officer for YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, share the plans for this year’s event as well as the great organization it supports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Big Bear Biscuits, Nevermore, And More

Big Bear Biscuits (3905 E. 96th St.) has scheduled its long-awaited grand opening for July 13. , an Edgar Allen Poe–themed bar and eatery with a variety of dining areas, has opened inside Union Station. The vast space includes seven bars with unique specialty drinks, a duckpin bowling alley, a coffee and juice bar for guests who arrive before the dinner crowd, and themed rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Discover 30+ restaurants with Tenderloin Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Ledford the Director of Marketing and Promotions at Hamilton County Tourism stopped by the studio to share the exciting deals taking place now through July 26th. Hamilton County Tourism has been hosting Tenderloin Tuesdays for 13 years! After you support four local restaurants you’ll receive a free Tenderloin Tuesdays shirt.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

July 4th cocktail ideas

INDIANAPOLIS – Like a firecracker for your tastebuds!. Jason Foust with Angel’s Envy stopped by our morning show with some tasty ideas for our July 4th get-together.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

On A Good Note: Fourth of July weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan share what fun they got up to over the Fourth of July weekend!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy’s hottest day in nearly 10 years!

INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has been HOT! Widespread highs in the upper 90s and even low 100s have made today’s weather the hottest we’ve seen since July 2012. As of 5:00pm, the high temperature in downtown Indianapolis is 99°. The last time the city was this hot was on July 25th, 2012! High humidity has brought feels-like temps into the 105-110° range across the state. The peak feels-like temperature downtown was 109°.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBC.com

Indy to Resume Fruit and Vegetable Distribution to 1,000 Needy Families

(INDIANAPOLIS) – One thousand Indianapolis families will receive food boxes this fall, for a second straight year. A $600,000 grant from the Partnership for a Healthier America will allow the “Good Food for All” program to run for 17 weeks instead of 12. The program seeks to get fruits and vegetables to families without easy access to healthy food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for:. North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets. Illinois...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hot and humid holiday, unsettled pattern this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning and happy 4th of July! We are starting off warm this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We are back in the 90s today with a hot and unsettled week ahead!. 4th of July forecast. Temperatures for the day today will top...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Indianapolis, IN USA

I found this beauty in the waiting room in the cancer center at st Francis hospital. It surely brightened an otherwise gloomy day. I like to sew and hopefully I will be able to make some soon to hide. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel Fest kicks off Sunday

Carmel Fest kicked off Sunday. The huge summer event runs through Monday. There's food, entertainment, and vendors and there will be fireworks both tonight and tomor.
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Benjamin Harrison Home’s Big Agenda

THE PREFACE. With the recent $6 million Old Glory, New Vision campaign secured, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has undergone significant improvements with more to come. The project includes historically appropriate maintenance and renovations to Harrison’s 1875 Italianate Victorian home, along with upgrades to the grounds that focus on visibility and community connections.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

