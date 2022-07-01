ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Scattered afternoon storms could delay start of Fourth of July festivities

By Christana Kay
WAPT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the holiday forecast for Jackson and Central...

www.wapt.com

vicksburgnews.com

Preparations begin for Mississippi’s longest fireworks show

Preparations have begun for Vicksburg’s Independence Day fireworks display. The event will be hosted at the Depot Stage at 1010 Levee Street. Music will begin at 7 p.m., featuring The Chill. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza event is Mississippi’s longest fireworks show.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson were vandalized over the July 4th weekend. After returning from the holiday on Tuesday, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding that their stores were broken into and trashed. Kiefer’s, Steve’s and Shiro restaurants along...
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live

Reports: Mississippi lake searched for missing person

Search and rescue crews descended on a Mississippi lake Monday possibly looking for a missing person, but details remained sketchy. Source told state media that the crews were searching Lake Caroline in Madison County, looking for someone missing in the water after an accident. Exactly what happened remained unclear early...
WAPT

Hundreds of people line up for Watermelon Classic

JACKSON, Miss. — The Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic 5K brought hundreds of runners and walkers out in Jackson on the Fourth of July. Nearly 900 participants lined up outside the Mississippi Ag Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive. Following the race, fresh cold watermelon...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

More than $50M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced his office has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to the state since 2020. According to McRae, about one in 10 people have unclaimed money. “My team has been aggressive in returning unclaimed money. The way I see it: this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Body of missing man found at Lake Caroline

MADISON, Miss. — The search for a missing 19-year-old man is over after crews found his body at Lake Caroline. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the search for Jelani Porter in Madison County. Authorities were called to Lake Caroline around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Bellevue...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body recovered from Lake Caroline in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jelani Porter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Travel industry continues to struggle day before Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. — The travel industry continues to have its struggles just one day before the Fourth of July. Locally, regionally and internationally airlines are having trouble keeping up with demand in planes and pilots. According to Flight Aware, nearly 6,000 flights were delayed and 655 were canceled on...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors frustrated over citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water advisory. Neighbors said they’re fed up with the issue. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water notice for the entire city of Jackson on Thursday due to high turbidity levels. This was days after a separate notice was already […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at Lake Caroline in Madison County. Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones says a dive team is searching for a male in the water. Other agencies on the scene include the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

City of Jackson gives away free water to residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – While water woes continue to plague Jackson, the city is trying to help residents get through this latest round of water issues by providing free bottled water. Cars were lined up and ready to pick up their case of water at Triumph the Church and...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

11-year-old shot in back on Fourth of July night

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot on the Fourth of July. Police said the shooting happened Monday around 9:20 p.m. on Tara Road. Investigators said the child was shot once in the back. He was listed in critical condition. Many people were...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Can you guess which Mississippi counties have the most college graduates?

Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police force increasing in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more. The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.
YAZOO CITY, MS

