‘Cluckin’ Good’ Fried Chicken Chain to Strut into Quakertown

Bojangles, a Charlotte, N.C., quick-serve brand, is coming to Quakertown. Image via Bojangles.

Bojangles — the national Cajun-chicken brand from Charlotte. N.C. — will nest itself in Quakertown. John J. Moser feathered his journalistic nest in reporting the story for WFMZ 69 News.

The Bucks County edition of Bojangles will be only the brand’s second location statewide. Its nearest counterpart in Pa. is in Muhlenberg Twp., 35 miles away.

The site on Route 309 has been home to several food-service businesses over the years. Most recently, the building there served barbecue. That structure is being wholly replaced in a construction projected Aug. 1.

Quakertown Building and Zoning Officer Doug Wilhelm said the project was approved about two years ago. When it opens, it will be the brand’s 781st location nationwide.

Bojangles’ menu comprises zesty chicken (bone-in, boneless, and tenders), fried and grilled chicken sandwiches, seasoned fries, dirty rice, Cajun pinto beans, and mac and cheese. For dessert, patrons can opt for berry-cinnamon biscuits.

The carry-out food service also sells breakfast.