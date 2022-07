Pedro Munhoz took to social media following his fight with Sean O’Malley to discuss the unsatisfying end to their UFC 276 contest. The bantamweight contenders opened Saturday’s main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but it was hardly a show-stealer as the bout was called off less than two minutes into the second round after the action was paused by referee Jason Herzog to address an eye poke to Munhoz. Munhoz informed officials that he could not see and the bout was subsequently stopped and ruled a no contest due to the accidental foul.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO