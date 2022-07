Built in 1917 at NW 25th & Shartel as the United Presbyterian Church, the historic building has been vacant for years and nearly ruined. A plan is in motion to completely restore the church including the stained glass windows, and convert the interior into 4 apartments. Another 4 units are planned for the lot to the south, all within walking distance of Uptown and The Paseo.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO