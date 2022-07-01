ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Donna Lee Cote

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna Lee Cote, 79, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home in Ponte Vedra, Florida where she had just relocated May 1, 2022, to be closer to her family. Donna was born on February 20, 1943, in Claremont, NH, to John Francis II and Kathleyne (Polgreen) Lee. She grew...

George Edmund Lowe

George Edmund Lowe left this world suddenly on June 29, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born to James and Ruth Lowe January 12, 1931. After graduating high school George joined the 6th Marines, 2nd Division serving in Korea earning his UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars and a purple heart. George kicked off a 25 year career at MIT Lincoln Lab, then retired to the Villages in Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Kate Tayes

Kate “Kittie” Tayes of Wildwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She enjoyed 83 years on this earth before being called home. Kittie was born on February 22, 1939 in Stoneham, MA. In the 1960s and 70s she worked as a jewelry maker with Whiting and Davis in addition to becoming a factory worker at Fenwal Electronics in Framingham, MA. She was a member of Bethany Assembly of God in Hopedale, MA. In 1975 she moved to Maine, where she lived until making her way to Naples, FL. Kittie worked at Marco Island as a Housekeeper. She later came to Bushnell and was a member of the Bushnell Full Gospel Assembly of God church. She volunteered as a clown with the Military Order of the Cootie, visiting hospitals, nursing homes and more. Her antics were entertaining and she had a knack for making people smile. She would continue to participate in various skits and activities throughout her life. Among her greatest accomplishments was completing high school and obtaining her GED, then continuing on to become a CNA. During her nursing career she worked at We Care Nursing Center in Wildwood in addition to providing home health care. In recent years she lived in Wildwood and became very involved in her church, Oxford Assembly of God.
WILDWOOD, FL
Alice Tyrie

Our dear Mother Alice Tyrie, born and raised in Greenpoint, NY, peacefully passed away on 4/16/2022 at the age of 79. She was a wonderful Mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was a well loved member of her community in The Villages, Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Leslee J. McCarty

Leslee J. McCarty, 73, passed away on June 29, 2022, in The Villages, Florida, where she had been in hospice care. Leslee was the daughter of the late Maggie Harbour McCarty and Harold E. McCarty. Born December 4, 1948 in Huntington, WV she grew up in Barboursville, and was a 1966 graduate of Barboursville High School. She later received a B.A. degree from Marshall University, and an M.S.W. from West Virginia University. She is survived by a large family of loving cousins and friends.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Janet Eileen Cochran

Janet Eileen Cochran went to be with her loved ones up in heaven on June 26, 2022. Janet is survived by her loving family, her life partner Donna Phillips, her children James Cochran, John Cochran, and Matt Cochran. Jan was also blessed with 3 grandchildren Jessica Jan Cochran, Kaitlyn Carrie Cochran, Jamie Joy Cochran, her sister Barbara Boehm (John Boehm), brother-in-law Jeff Hurtig and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her only daughter Carrie Anne Cochran, parents Edward and Dorothy Walsh, and sisters Sarah Graff (Don Graff) and Pat Hurtig.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

It’s a party all day long

It’s time to celebrate Independence Day with a little song, a little dance and a whole lot of red, white and blue. Here are some events happening today in honor of America’s 246th birthday. Take a Moment to Honor Veterans. Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is hosting...
David E. Spears

Retired Scioto County Judge David E. Spears, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, Florida, on June 18, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born in Ironton, Ohio on February 25, 1944. David was humbled and proud to serve as a judge in Scioto County...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

American Freedom Festival at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating the 4th of July including people in Marion County. The three day American Freedom Festival is being held at Silver Springs State Park. Officials with the non-profit organization Community First Support Foundation put the festival together. The organization...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL

