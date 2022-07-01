Donna Lee Cote

Kate “Kittie” Tayes of Wildwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She enjoyed 83 years on this earth before being called home. Kittie was born on February 22, 1939 in Stoneham, MA. In the 1960s and 70s she worked as a jewelry maker with Whiting and Davis in addition to becoming a factory worker at Fenwal Electronics in Framingham, MA. She was a member of Bethany Assembly of God in Hopedale, MA. In 1975 she moved to Maine, where she lived until making her way to Naples, FL. Kittie worked at Marco Island as a Housekeeper. She later came to Bushnell and was a member of the Bushnell Full Gospel Assembly of God church. She volunteered as a clown with the Military Order of the Cootie, visiting hospitals, nursing homes and more. Her antics were entertaining and she had a knack for making people smile. She would continue to participate in various skits and activities throughout her life. Among her greatest accomplishments was completing high school and obtaining her GED, then continuing on to become a CNA. During her nursing career she worked at We Care Nursing Center in Wildwood in addition to providing home health care. In recent years she lived in Wildwood and became very involved in her church, Oxford Assembly of God.

