Donna Lee Cote, 79, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home in Ponte Vedra, Florida where she had just relocated May 1, 2022, to be closer to her family. Donna was born on February 20, 1943, in Claremont, NH, to John Francis II and Kathleyne (Polgreen) Lee. She grew...
George Edmund Lowe left this world suddenly on June 29, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born to James and Ruth Lowe January 12, 1931. After graduating high school George joined the 6th Marines, 2nd Division serving in Korea earning his UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars and a purple heart. George kicked off a 25 year career at MIT Lincoln Lab, then retired to the Villages in Florida.
Kate “Kittie” Tayes of Wildwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She enjoyed 83 years on this earth before being called home. Kittie was born on February 22, 1939 in Stoneham, MA. In the 1960s and 70s she worked as a jewelry maker with Whiting and Davis in addition to becoming a factory worker at Fenwal Electronics in Framingham, MA. She was a member of Bethany Assembly of God in Hopedale, MA. In 1975 she moved to Maine, where she lived until making her way to Naples, FL. Kittie worked at Marco Island as a Housekeeper. She later came to Bushnell and was a member of the Bushnell Full Gospel Assembly of God church. She volunteered as a clown with the Military Order of the Cootie, visiting hospitals, nursing homes and more. Her antics were entertaining and she had a knack for making people smile. She would continue to participate in various skits and activities throughout her life. Among her greatest accomplishments was completing high school and obtaining her GED, then continuing on to become a CNA. During her nursing career she worked at We Care Nursing Center in Wildwood in addition to providing home health care. In recent years she lived in Wildwood and became very involved in her church, Oxford Assembly of God.
Our dear Mother Alice Tyrie, born and raised in Greenpoint, NY, peacefully passed away on 4/16/2022 at the age of 79. She was a wonderful Mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was a well loved member of her community in The Villages, Florida.
Leslee J. McCarty, 73, passed away on June 29, 2022, in The Villages, Florida, where she had been in hospice care. Leslee was the daughter of the late Maggie Harbour McCarty and Harold E. McCarty. Born December 4, 1948 in Huntington, WV she grew up in Barboursville, and was a 1966 graduate of Barboursville High School. She later received a B.A. degree from Marshall University, and an M.S.W. from West Virginia University. She is survived by a large family of loving cousins and friends.
This pair of American kestrels were adorning the Virginia golf course at Mallory Hill Country Club in The Villages. These birds are North America’s smallest and most colorful falcons. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Janet Eileen Cochran went to be with her loved ones up in heaven on June 26, 2022. Janet is survived by her loving family, her life partner Donna Phillips, her children James Cochran, John Cochran, and Matt Cochran. Jan was also blessed with 3 grandchildren Jessica Jan Cochran, Kaitlyn Carrie Cochran, Jamie Joy Cochran, her sister Barbara Boehm (John Boehm), brother-in-law Jeff Hurtig and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her only daughter Carrie Anne Cochran, parents Edward and Dorothy Walsh, and sisters Sarah Graff (Don Graff) and Pat Hurtig.
It’s time to celebrate Independence Day with a little song, a little dance and a whole lot of red, white and blue. Here are some events happening today in honor of America’s 246th birthday. Take a Moment to Honor Veterans. Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is hosting...
Retired Scioto County Judge David E. Spears, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, Florida, on June 18, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born in Ironton, Ohio on February 25, 1944. David was humbled and proud to serve as a judge in Scioto County...
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating the 4th of July including people in Marion County. The three day American Freedom Festival is being held at Silver Springs State Park. Officials with the non-profit organization Community First Support Foundation put the festival together. The organization...
The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — If you’re headed to the beach for the Fourth of July weekend, be prepared for big crowds. Channel 9′s Mike Springer said the beaches are expected to get busier throughout the day. There will be a fireworks display at Daytona Beach on Monday...
Sons of the American Revolution member Don Fraser will speak to his own SAR chapter about what General George S. Patton described as “The Greatest Battle Instrument Ever Devised.”. He will also be wearing a uniform similar to what theWorld War II paratroopers wore. The program will be presented...
When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
I would like to thank everyone who donated school supplies last year during the 2021 Sumter County Public Schools Supply Drive. Your generosity was greatly appreciated by the students, teachers & myself. Now, I would like to ask that you please save the following dates for the 2022 Sumter County...
Funny how you don’t miss a few things here and there. Little by little, The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper. Such as the entertainment at the squares. You now have to print your own copy, the thing that bothers me most is they...
The Village Center Community Developer District will receive an update on a dead couple’s abandoned home in The Villages. The VCCDD board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center and an agenda item calls for a review of the situation at 1221 Pompano Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Sherry Albert wasn’t alone Sunday during a visit to the arts and crafts show at Brownwood Paddock Square. She brought along her two parrots. “I just have a thing for birds, ” said the Lady Lake resident. One parrot was a 17-year old Green Wing Macaw. The other...
(CNN) — A Florida county is under quarantine due to the discovery of a fast-growing population of invasive giant African land snails. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed there were giant African land snails in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County on June 23, according to FDACS’ website.
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A man in the Crystal River area was airlifted to a hospital due to a boating incident, a spokesperson from the Citrus County Fire Rescue said on Monday. The man was reportedly taken to Pete's Pier before being flown out to a nearby hospital to...
