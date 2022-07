From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 7, 1962 — Indiana’s first production of “West Side Story,” an exciting musical drama about a modern Romeo and Juliet and clashing street gangs in the slums of West Side Manhattan, will begin a two-week run at the Wagon Wheel Playhouse next Tuesday evening, July 10. Jan Templeton will sing the role of Maria and Jim Weston will portray Tony.

