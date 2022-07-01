ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

On its redefined fall tours, Preservation Society of Charleston is 'walking the walk'

By Maura Hogan mhogan@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 46 years, locals and visitors alike have laced up their walking shoes to enjoy an informed and eye-catching perspective on Charleston's cultural legacy, both inside and out. They have gotten a rare gander at some architectural edifices, and a deeper sense of its overarching ethos, too. That's all...

The Post and Courier

Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Photography Exhibitions: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., now through July 30. Public Works Art Center, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville. Free admission. Three different photographers are featured in this exhibition. Fabricated Visions Photographs on silk by Kristen Hoving. A collection of evocative photographs printed on silk and combined with secondary photographs or paper collage. Between the Richness, by DeeJay Wiggins. The Richness is a collection of images photographed over the past few years. This local photographer looks for the beauty in the “ugly” in the places she visits. Birds Exhibition is a collection of photos by winners of the National Audubon Society’s Bird Photography contest. For more information email info@publicworksartcenter.org or call 843-900-3225.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown rental development planned along Pee Dee

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

DENT, Shamricka L., 36, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. LINHART, Ethan Tyee, 23, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. MAZYCK, Eva, 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals. MIDDLETON, Doris E., 93, of Charleston died Monday....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner entrepreneur gets grant from Black business coalition

Ernest Gass had grown up around basketball his whole life. He’d been a standout player at Lakewood High School, just outside of Sumter, and gone on to play college hoops at Charleston Southern University. Gass had always wanted to start a small business around something he was passionate about...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek selling personalized bricks to honor veterans

GOOSE CREEK — Goose Creek is honoring veterans by selling personalized bricks, which will be displayed at John McCants Veterans Park. The sale continues until July 31. The veterans park is named for John McCants, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as the first African American to be elected to Goose Creek City Council. The park opened on Veterans Day in 2021.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - 6 Dunecrest LLC

6 Dunecrest LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to add decking to existing structure for private use at 6 Dunecrest Lane/Atlantic Ocean, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Avenue Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by July 20, 2022. AD # 2010676.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary James Lamar Parker, Jr.,

James Lamar Parker, Jr., 76, of Summerville, SC died July 1, 2022 and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summerville Baptist Church from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Bert Fersner officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Highway 61, Charleston. James was born September 24, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late J Lamar Parker, Sr. who died in 1969 and the late Letha Pearl Parker Johnson who died in 2011. James served with the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1963 and was part of the first graduating class of Trident Technical School in 1966. He was a member of Demolay as a youth and a member of the Charleston Masonic Pythagorean Lodge #21 in West Ashley. He served on the Board of Visitors at Charleston Southern University since 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Parker of 56 years; 3 daughters, Mrs. Lisa Hoffmann (Chris) of Summerville, Mrs. Nancy Quire (Jeff) of Summerville, Mrs. Amy Tompkins (Andy) of Surfside Beach, TX; and 7 grandchildren?Caleb Quire, Harrison Parker, Gabe Quire, Connor Tompkins, Cassidy Beson, Hannah Tompkins and Gray Quire and 1 great grandson?Abraham Beson; and a sister, Jo Ann Parker Rentz (Skip) of Greer, SC. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought great joy to James' life. He had many friends and cherished their love and attention to him. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Tennessee Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after 37 years of service. James enjoyed working on computers and helping his many friends keep their systems working. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and bragging on his grandchildren. Church was important to James. He committed his life to the Lord at age 25 and strived to serve Him with his whole heart. He was an active member at Summerville Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a faithful member of the music program and sang in the Lowcountry Singing Christmas tree for 23 years. Music was important to him and he knew this ministry would touch lives and hearts to bring others to the love of Jesus. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Music Program. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - sale 7-20, Tyler Everett,

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE: Notice is here-by given that a public auction will be held by competitive bid on line at Lockerfox.com on Wednesday the 20th, day of July 2022 at 11:00 AM. To satisfy the lien on the property. Contents of the following units will be sold at public auction. Storage Sense Clements Ferry 1176 Clements Ferry Rd Wando, SC 29492 Phone 843-471-2171 Brian Ward, Unit B16- bicycle, boxes, christmas tree, plywood, cooler, totes, storage bins with drawers, misc household items, aquarium Jenny Felts Unit G64 - Reef, plate, rug Douglas Turnau, Unit G51 - Chair, fishing rod, Crab net Amanda Magwood, Unit F86 - boxes, lamp, table, totes, suitcase, crutches, electronic keyboard Storage Sense reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms: Cash at the time of sale and $100 cleaning deposit. AD# 2007160.
WANDO, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County jail to offer pilot program for mentally ill

In what some consider to be a transformative measure for local detention centers, on June 27, the Berkeley County Council voted to allow a state grant to offer healthcare for inmates who are repeatedly arrested because they lack something a jail cell can't offer — proper treatment. The initiative...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Town of Summerville continues to divvy out rental assistance

As the cost of everyday items continues to climb, the financial impact of the pandemic still resonates for families struggling to pay rent and keep the lights on. Federal grants have been given out to numerous county and city governments across the country to help give cash strapped households some room to breathe.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Alec King is living the dream

Alec King had his own motorcycle before he was even born. The Summerville native’s grandfather was a motocross racer and his dad was a road racer. Soon after his dad found out his mother was expecting, he bought their child a dirt bike. King took his first ride as a passenger when he was only an infant. By the age of 5 he was not only driving dirt bikes, but had also decided he wanted to make motocross his career.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Nine CCSD graduates receive college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Nine Charleston County School District students from the graduating Class of 2022 earned college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) this year. They are part of the third group of winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, which was released earlier this month. A...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

