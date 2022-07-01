ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Town and Country Players’ 75th Season Features Beloved Musical Whose Detractors Are a Nun-Issue

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18texr_0gRzinTo00
The Town and Country Players' production of "The Sound of Music" opens July 15.Image via Town and Country Players, Inc.

Town and Country Players 75th season continues in July with a production that has special resonance in Bucks County. The Buckingham troupe, a Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Member, is staging The Sound of Music.

It’s a show tied to the county, given composer Oscar Hammerstein II’s Doylestown residency.

However, audiences at the live version may be startled by the changes made to the original Broadway stage production.

The basics are the same: Novice nun leaves her ministry and falls in love with brusque widower and his seven children.

But some details were altered in the story’s filming by 20th Century Fox, namely:

  • The songs “My Favorite Things,” “Do, Re, Mi,” and “The Lonely Goatherd” are at different points in the screenplay than the original script
  • “I Have Confidence,” Maria’s travel-to-the-mansion sung soliloquy, did not exist, although some stage productions added it afterward, bowing to audience expectations
  • Max and Elsa had two songs that were both eliminated in the transferal to the screen, although the melody of one survived as a waltz underscore
  • The Captain/Maria’s stage duet, “An Ordinary Couple,” became “Something Good”

Many of the alterations were designed to rethink the script in cinematic terms; others were simply a way to spotlight the singing talents of Julie Andrews, whose four-octave soprano voice was a major draw at the time.

Still, the musical’s over-arching themes — family, patriotism, faith — keep it relevant.

Show dates, times, and ticket information for this production of The Sound of Music are available through the connected link on the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce website.

Image via Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay as it offers a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown. Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
South Philly Review

Telling stories of the Jewish experience

Jesse Bernstein is ready for the big stage. The East Passyunk resident will take over as artistic director of Theatre Ariel, Philadelphia’s only professional theater company dedicated to telling stories of the Jewish experience. Bernstein becomes just the second artistic director in the theater’s history, which spans more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Kehoe Rodgers: As always, fingers crossed this Fourth of July

Ah, Fourth of the July – for most people a day of celebrating – enjoying family, friends, food and fireworks. Actually, the holiday doesn’t cause me as much anxiety as it used to. Maybe the curse was lifted, or that annual black cloud moved on to hang over some other poor unsuspecting soul. Whatever the reason – dear God, I hope I’m not jinxing myself – the angst of July 4th hasn’t paid me a visit in several years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Hammerstein Ii
Person
Julie Andrews
sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
CBS Philly

Patriotism On Display At Fourth Of July Celebrations In Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display. It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade. “Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said. The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation. “I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said. Although volunteer Sue just met...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater
BUCKSCO.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws – British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy