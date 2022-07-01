ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

O’Hare and Midway experiencing delays, cancellations, and TONS of travelers ahead of the holiday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth of the July Weekend is kicking off and O’Hare and Midway are feeling it!. Around 3.5 million...

Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many families are spending the Fourth of July weekend frustrated, as more than 2,500 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has had about 160 delays and a couple dozen cancellations so far, according to FlightAware. Things were a bit better at Midway International Airport, where more than […]
Air travel hits pandemic high

(WTVO) — Airports have been busy with holiday travelers. Close to 2.5 million passengers passed through security checkpoints on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic started. Airports and airlines still remain understaffed thought, as more than 600 flights were canceled nationwide Saturday and more than 3,600 were delayed. There were more than 40 cancellations […]
Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.  Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening. Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry Now, Storms Later

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finishing the long holiday weekend with wet weather including a thunderstorm threat. There's a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the late day but a bulk of the activity arrives after dark. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid in the lower 90s.  The chance for rain and storms continues into the night with lows in the 70s. Once the rain clears tomorrow morning, it'll get hot and humid with heat index values in the middle 90s. More waves of rain expected through week's end. TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. CHANCE OF A FEW LATE AFTERNOON STORMS High: 90TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Low: 74TOMORROW: BREEZY AND HUMID. SCATTERED STORMS LATE High: 91
Best Bars and Brunch Spots in Chicago

Chicagoans love their brunch, but they also love their bars. What better way to soak up the night before than a delicious plate of brioche French toast or savory breakfast tostadas? We’ve got a roundup of the best ideas by neighborhood for the night of and the morning after with this guide to Chicago bars and brunch.
African/Caribbean International Festival of Life comes to Washington Park

CHICAGO — All of the sights and sounds of African and Caribbean culture will be on display in Chicago this weekend. The African/Caribbean International Festival of Life is making it’s 29th appearance in Chicago featuring art, food and music derived from Jamaica and the music genres of Reggae, Afrobeat and more. According to the IFOL’s website, […]
Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
How to protect yourself against COVID variants and 4th of July safety tips!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about how we might be in a calm before the storm period with variants starting to spread. Then Dr. Most provides an update on what new vaccines could be available to fight the different variants. With 4th of July weekend here Dr. Most gives firework safety tips so you can avoid serious injury. And of course, Dr. Most answers listener questions!
