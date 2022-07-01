ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chef Nyesha Arrington Went On A Moroccan Adventure Through Food

By Elizabeth Ayoola
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning chef tells all about how her recent trip to Morocco inspired her craft and transformed her as a traveler. Some of us were riding bicycles with training wheels at the age of five while others were learning how to throw down in the kitchen. Chef Nyesha Arrington, a winner...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
princesspinkygirl.com

Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad is a classic summer salad that’s loaded fresh crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and thinly sliced onions, all tossed in a light and refreshing homemade dressing. This simple side salad is so quick and easy to make and is perfectly cool for warm weather when it’s too...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This 3-Ingredient Dinner Reminds of My Favorite Wine Bar in Italy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. This time of year, I spend many hours pretending like I am vacationing in Italy when I am, sadly, just in my backyard. I blame it on the fact that some of my fondest memories have taken place in that boot-shaped country during the sticky, unbearably humid months of June, July, and August. There are so many sweet moments to pick out: the summers when I lived in various Italian cities, the one where I worked on a Tuscan farm, or the July when my husband and I honeymooned with a spritz in our hands.
RECIPES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

How to have the perfect barbecue: What to grill, perfect pasta salad and the best dessert

It doesn't matter how hot it is, there's just something irresistible about getting people together around a grill. The difference between a run-of-the-mill cookout and a seriously memorable barbecue comes down to the details. Sure, you can buy a box of frozen burger patties, some deli counter salads and sides, a six-pack and call it a day. But with a few easy upgrades, you can take your chill feast to the next level. From procuring some local hot...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Summer Lobster Salad Has An Unexpected Dressing

The onset of summer means the arrival of seasonal foods that we've been looking forward to all year, including juicy slices of watermelon, roasted corn on the cob, and the ultimate summer seafood: lobster. Sweet and light, this tasty crustacean is perfectly suited for the hot summer months. Whether you like it chilled, piping hot, tossed in mayonnaise, or coated in butter, there's probably a lobster dish out there for you (in fact, here are 16 types of lobster and how to cook them).
RECIPES
Us Weekly

‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey’s Tickled Pink Cocktail Drink Is a ‘Tropical Vacation in a Glass’: Recipe

Courtesy of Cynthia Bailey/Instagram The perfect summer refresher! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is soaking up the season with her Lemon Crush cocktail — and she shared the recipe exclusively with Us. “I love this refreshing cocktail because it really tastes like summer — it’s like a tropical vacation in a glass,” the […]
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

WATCH: Pinky Cole And Derrick Hayes Got Engaged On Stage At ESSENCE Fest

The Slutty Vegan CEO said yes to a proposal from her partner, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes during the fun-filled weekend. See the sweet moment!. Anything can happen at ESSENCE Fest, including a showstopping proposal. Pinky Cole, the founder and owner of the incredibly popular vegan food chain Slutty...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Travel#Celebrity Chef#Food Network#Food Drink#The Food Network#Korean#Modern Adventure#B Corp#Marrakech#North African
Essence

Meet the Top 5 Finalists

2022 AVEENO® SKIN HEALTH STARTUP ACCELERATOR Pitch Competition. This article is brought to you by the AVEENO® Skin Health Start Up. Accelerator. Filled with helpful resources, this entrepreneurial hub is part. of AVEENO’s commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive industry. to impact the health and...
SKIN CARE
Essence

ESSENCE x Grey Goose ESSENCES: Toast to Black Fashion

Catch-up on all the hot summer trends with ESSENCE Beauty & Style editor Blake Newby, Style influencer Kelà Walker and Spirits influencer, Michelle Sprott; as the ladies’ toast to Black Fashion. The ladies discuss all the fashionable trends for the summer while toasting with Grey Goose Essences.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

How Upcycled Wine Waste Can Be A Flavor Enhancer

In the same way the sky is blue, it's a fact that Americans love wine. According to Forbes, Americans spent $14.4 billion on wine through March 2018 to 2019. Among the most popular are chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, and pinot grigio. Per Liquor, wine is produced by first harvesting grapes either...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Cooking the books: Three recipes to dig into this month

The Spanish Home Kitchen by Jose PizarroIf you’re looking to delve into the world of Spanish cuisine, then this appetising offering from restaurateur José Pizarro is an excellent choice. Filled with traditional recipes that cover everything from tortillas to Iberico pork, The Spanish Home Kitchen is a result of decades of authentic home cooking. In the few weeks I’ve had the cookbook, I’ve spent most of it imagining all the Spanish feasts now at my fingertips. When it came to testing, I decided to go for lentils with potatoes and chorizo (it wouldn’t be a Spanish cookbook if chorizo didn’t...
RECIPES
The Berrics Canteen

Curb Cover Collaborates With Keen Ramps For ‘Ledge Cover’ Edit

Curb Cover collaborated with Keen Ramps for a new edit featuring a ‘Ledge Cover’ prototype, and they unlocked a bunch of spots in Long Beach during their test run (video above). Keen’s Cory Keen says:. “In all my years of fabricating, selling and renting skate obstacles I’ve...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for peperonata with sausages

A slow-cooked, summery, tomato-and-pepper stew that’s just made to be served at room temperature with fat pork sausages. Stored well, some seeds can last centuries, apparently. I am certain that sitting for four years upright in a box with postcards, bank statements and business cards, and under a lamp, isn’t good storage. But, like the business cards I may need one day, I can’t throw away the basil, courgette, thyme and red pepper seeds, or get around to planting them. So they sit, waiting, their corners getting knocked into dog ears. They don’t go unnoticed; the packet that catches my eye most is peperone rosso di Cuneo, which has on it a photograph of a pepper so red, it seems to have black stripes; it’s also square, like a weightlifter’s jaw. The packet promises seeds of a vigorous, gourmet variety producing large fruits with firm, exceptionally thick flesh and an intense, sweet flavour. Every time I read this, I want to eat peppers, to crunch on raw strips. Also to go for a swim, so my flesh is as firm and vigorous as a pepper from Cuneo (which, incidentally, means “wedge”), a city and a commune in south-west Piedmont.
RECIPES
Mashed

Pasta Roni's New Product Is A Huge Departure For The Brand

From popping a couple of Eggo Waffles in the toaster before heading out for work to heating a pre-packaged dinner over the stovetop at the end of the day, Americans' houses are typically stocked with convenience foods designed to make meal time easy. While a lot of the U.S's love affair with ready-to-make meals can be attributed to not having enough time to prepare homemade food, there are other factors' that fuel people's choice to stock up on these types of foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mic

These videos of people power-cleaning old grime will also clean your mind

Everything is collapsing. The senators are insider trading. The algorithm is relentlessly selling the most tepid, flavorless version of your life back to you. The last remaining industries are meal delivery apps, “cloud software,” and threadbare money laundering schemes. Your account has been deducted a fee and you’re just now hearing about it for the first time. We fluctuate between rage and limp nihilism and back again, and while this column won’t fix that, it will provide you with a small good thing to appreciate, a recognition of something weird and valuable and beautiful, despite it all.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy