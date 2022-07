OAKLAND (AP) — Stephen Piscotty homered, Adrián Martínez struck out five over five solid innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Tuesday night.Matt Chapman hit a tying two-run homer in the second against his former club, but the A's held on to secure a winning series for just the second time in their last 12. They won 5-1 in Monday's first game, snapping a 12-game skid in series openers that was one shy of the Oakland record accomplished three times previously, most recently in 1994.The A's loaded the bases with no outs in the third...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO