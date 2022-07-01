ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Intersection upgrade, 4th of July camping, Weekend rain, Sick leave law, Biking across America

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Lomas and University repaving project still on hold 4 years later – Residents in Albuquerque are calling for an overhaul on a busy street after being promised four years ago that it would be revamped. So far, nothing has happened. Four years ago the city made big promises, two years ago they repeated them with talk of ADA compliance, bike, and pedestrian access, and smoother roads. Today, that intersection looks the same, and neighbors are fed up with the empty promises. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Department of Municipal Development and they say that since there’s construction at University of New Mexico Hospital, they’ve decided to postpone construction due to traffic and safety concerns in the area.

[2] What you need to know for camping this 4th of July weekend – New Mexico’s forests and parks are preparing for big crowds this fourth of July weekend and officials are reminding the public to be careful. Thanks to recent rain, forests and open spaces that were previously closed because of fire danger are back open. Officials are reminding the public to take fire precautions and avoid camping near streams because of flash flooding risk. A number of campsites, including in Pecos and Jemez are still off-limits. Officials encourage people to check websites for closures before heading out.

[3] Rain chances increase through holiday weekend – Some light spotty showers are moving through southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico this morning, but all showers will come to an end throughout the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy, and more storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon. Showers and storms will move northeast off of the high terrain, into the Rio Grange Valley, plains and highlands during the mid afternoon and evening. Some storms may be heavy, with strong winds, and the threat of flash flooding near the burn scars, as well as arroyos, rivers and streams today through the weekend.

[4] What you need to know about New Mexico’s new paid sick leave law – New Mexico’s paid sick leave will go into effect Friday. The bill called, “The healthy workplaces act,” was signed during the 2021 legislative session. It requires all private New Mexico businesses regardless of size to give employees at least one hour of sick leave per 30 hours worked; with a cap at 64 hours a year. This applies to full-time, part-time and even seasonal workers, but the law does not apply to employees on tribal land and independent contractors.

[5] Man biking across America honors UNMH doctors who saved his life – One man is thanking the New Mexico doctors who saved his life, in a unique way. 21 years ago, Michael O’Brien was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital after colliding with an SUV while on a bike ride. After 12 surgeries, including a total knee replacement, O’Brien was determined to get back on his bike. This summer he’s riding his bike across the country to honor the doctors, nurses and staff at UNMH who helped him get this far.

Fort Sill Apache present plans for New Mexico casino

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A legal representative of the Fort Sill Apache tribe seemed pleasantly surprised by the prevailing mood at a public scoping meeting for a proposed gaming facility and other developments on a patch of land in Luna County. “I applaud you folks here today,” the tribe’s...
DEMING, NM
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $807,573 which is 177% higher than the state average of $291,328.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Fire investigation, Freedom Fourth returns, Warmer temperatures, Zozobra tickets, Free ice cream

Tuesday’s Top Stories Info sought in Sandia Casino robbery APD investigating homicide in southwest Albuquerque Budget issues mean Environment Department can’t do all inspections New Mexico News Podcast: How ‘protected’ are abortions in New Mexico? UK climate protesters glue themselves to Constable frame Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting Brittney Griner sends […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Mile-Hi Market, homeless teens, Las Vegas smell, storms for the 4th, AFR firework reminder

Monday’s Top Stories 2 dead in Socorro drive-by shooting Neighbor dispute leads to Doña Ana deputy-involved shooting Uvalde CISD police chief reportedly resigning from city council 3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits Akron officials release […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta celebrates 10th anniversary event

It’s all about the ink. One of the largest tattoo conventions is taking place this weekend in Albuquerque. The event will bring over 400 artists to join in on this one-of-a-kind event. The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta will take place from July 8-10, hours vary per day. Attendees can...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico cannabis sales near $38M in June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest sales data show that New Mexico retailers sold another $21.2 million in recreational cannabis in June. That means cannabis sales have remained fairly constant over the last few months. Albuquerque’s retailers continued to earn the most, selling over $7 million worth of recreational cannabis last month, the latest report from the state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) shows.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico and Texas nearing water settlement agreement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas says New Mexico and Texas are nearing a water settlement agreement. In 2013, Texas filed a lawsuit against New Mexico in claiming we are violating a 1938 compact, and Texas is not getting the water it should be from the Rio Grande. AG Balderas says New Mexico has assembled […]
TEXAS STATE
Sports Desk: NM United looks to respond at home on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back in town and gearing up to play Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday and Friday. Both matches will begin at 7 pm inside of Isotopes Park, and coming off of a 1-1 draw with Monterey Bay on the road and a loss at home before that against Birmingham, a win is huge both for the fans and this team.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Marijuana plant found growing at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 crew did a double-take Tuesday afternoon when they stumbled across a marijuana plant growing at Tingley Beach. The plant was growing right alongside a walkway around one of the ponds. After News 13 notified the BioPark, staff came right out to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New public education channel launches in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s public access channel is launching a new public education channel for residents. Katharsis Media has been tapped to run the new education access channel, channel 96. The channel will feature 120 hours of content each week, and officials say they’re looking for Albuquerque residents to get involved. “There is an incredible amount […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Return of the burn: 2022 Zozobra tickets now on sale

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual burning of the Zozobra is looking for a full return to form in 2022. Just 59 days away, organizers are now pre-selling tickets to the event planned for Friday, September 2. 2022 will mark the 98th burning of the Zozobra. This […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Independence Day parade draws Rio Rancho crowds

American flags were in full display at the 4th of July parade in Rio Rancho Monday. Under cloudy skies that threatened to rain, the parade got its start at the top area at the Rio Rancho Events Center and weaved its way down past the city offices as residents waved flags and kids clamored for candy.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Famous New Mexico chile could cost more than usual this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile harvesting will begin in about a month, but for many farmers, this has been a more challenging year. Because of this, consumers may see that struggle translate to the price you pay for it. “To a New Mexican, chile is like turkey to Thanksgiving....
AGRICULTURE
