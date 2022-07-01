KRQE Newsfeed: Intersection upgrade, 4th of July camping, Weekend rain, Sick leave law, Biking across America

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Lomas and University repaving project still on hold 4 years later – Residents in Albuquerque are calling for an overhaul on a busy street after being promised four years ago that it would be revamped. So far, nothing has happened. Four years ago the city made big promises, two years ago they repeated them with talk of ADA compliance, bike, and pedestrian access, and smoother roads. Today, that intersection looks the same, and neighbors are fed up with the empty promises. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Department of Municipal Development and they say that since there’s construction at University of New Mexico Hospital, they’ve decided to postpone construction due to traffic and safety concerns in the area.

[2] What you need to know for camping this 4th of July weekend – New Mexico’s forests and parks are preparing for big crowds this fourth of July weekend and officials are reminding the public to be careful. Thanks to recent rain, forests and open spaces that were previously closed because of fire danger are back open. Officials are reminding the public to take fire precautions and avoid camping near streams because of flash flooding risk. A number of campsites, including in Pecos and Jemez are still off-limits. Officials encourage people to check websites for closures before heading out.

[3] Rain chances increase through holiday weekend – Some light spotty showers are moving through southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico this morning, but all showers will come to an end throughout the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy, and more storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon. Showers and storms will move northeast off of the high terrain, into the Rio Grange Valley, plains and highlands during the mid afternoon and evening. Some storms may be heavy, with strong winds, and the threat of flash flooding near the burn scars, as well as arroyos, rivers and streams today through the weekend.

[4] What you need to know about New Mexico’s new paid sick leave law – New Mexico’s paid sick leave will go into effect Friday. The bill called, “The healthy workplaces act,” was signed during the 2021 legislative session. It requires all private New Mexico businesses regardless of size to give employees at least one hour of sick leave per 30 hours worked; with a cap at 64 hours a year. This applies to full-time, part-time and even seasonal workers, but the law does not apply to employees on tribal land and independent contractors.

[5] Man biking across America honors UNMH doctors who saved his life – One man is thanking the New Mexico doctors who saved his life, in a unique way. 21 years ago, Michael O’Brien was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital after colliding with an SUV while on a bike ride. After 12 surgeries, including a total knee replacement, O’Brien was determined to get back on his bike. This summer he’s riding his bike across the country to honor the doctors, nurses and staff at UNMH who helped him get this far.

